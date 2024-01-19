Topsola will showcase Latest N-Type TOPCon PV Modules in Madrid at GENERA 2024: Fostering Fair Globle Environment and Energy Trade, Building a Green Home Together

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Topsola Green Energy (002062), a leading solar manufacturer, will showcase the latest N-Type TOPCon PV modules in Madrid at GENERA 2024.

Topsola founded in 2002, a subsidiary of Hongrun Construction Group Co., Ltd which is one of China's Top 500 listed enterprises with its business cope spanning construction, infrastructure construction, renewable energy, finance, education, and more. Built with a USD 1.5 billion investment, Topsola's industrial park in China features a 10GW high-efficiency module smart factory and a 10GW photovoltaic cell project.

From February 6th to 8th , Topsola looks forward to exploring a sustainable future with you in Feria de Madrid, Spain.

Hola!

GENERA • 2024

Dance with the sunshine,

Create a green homeland!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2321309/20240118102803.jpg