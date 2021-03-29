Toppan Develops World's First Flexible TFT to Withstand a Million Bending Cycles to a One Millimeter Radius of Curvature

Flexible electronics are seen in foldable smartphones and their application is anticipated for wearable sensors, medical devices, smart packaging, and more. Organic TFTs are lightweight and flexible, but disadvantages include low carrier mobility, reliability, and durability. Inorganic TFTs provide high carrier mobility and have an established mass production process, but flexibility needs improvement. There is consequently demand for new TFTs combining outstanding carrier mobility, flexibility, and durability.

Leveraging unique technologies and a new structure, Toppan has created the world's first TFT with the flexibility to be wound around a mechanical pencil lead, the durability of a flexible printed circuit board, and carrier mobility exceeding 10 times that of amorphous silicon TFTs. Flex testing shows no variation in carrier mobility and other properties before and after a million bending cycles to a 1 mm radius of curvature. Toppan aims to advance manufacturing technology, enhance flexibility, durability, and carrier mobility, and target the development of flexible sensors.

"We have achieved unprecedented flexibility and durability by combining existing TFT technologies," said Manabu Ito, development manager at Toppan. "This breakthrough raises the potential for ultra-thin, unbreakable flexible sheet sensors and stretchable devices in the future."

1. Carrier mobility

The ease with which carriers, such as electrons and holes, move through a semiconductor. Carrier mobility is one parameter for measuring transistor performance.

