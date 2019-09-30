Tophatter rolls out $10k seller award program

Tophatter CEO Ashvin Kumar and COO Sree Menon were among the featured guests who attended the ceremony. "We are pleased to announce the opening of two new offices in Portland, Oregon and Bangalore, India," said Ashvin. "We can't wait to welcome the new engineering teams who will work alongside our big family to drive Tophatter's business growth for the next year," he added.

Sree added, "Tophatter keeps growing fast globally, and our platform will provide more policies and support to leverage our local suppliers all over the world."

Tophatter to build a seller-orientated e-commerce ecosystem

During the ceremony, Helena Zhang, head of Tophatter China, reviewed and shared her insights and Tophatter's unique business model for the cross-border e-commerce industry in her speech. To drive innovation, Tophatter set its vision to carve out a new trend in a bid to guide the direction of the cross-border industry.

Helena announced the long-term strategy to bring more value to sellers. With the priority focused on the needs of sellers, Tophatter plans to develop more products and technical tools and build a more competitive environment within the value chain. "Tophatter always trusts our sellers who can provide buyers the best experience, and, with that in mind, the platform will support sellers who are best at signing on and retaining customers, and to structure a new seller-orientated business model," Helena said.

"If you are just starting out while others have already climbed halfway up the mountain, do you still have a chance to succeed? The only opportunity is, rather than to chase the competitors who are already ahead of you, to choose a higher peak beyond the valley and be the first to conquer it. When you reach the top, you will be greeted by an even more magnificent vista. Together with our sellers, Tophatter is aiming at creating a new world with fun and excitement for eCommerce industry "

A $10,000 reward will be granted to the winner alongside several support polices to facilitate the sales process during the upcoming holiday season:

The commission fee decreases to 9% for both new and existing sellers;

New seller levels released, with top sellers earning lower commission fee;

VIP seller club officially rolled out, with VIP sellers receiving exclusive shipping and payment discounts;

New seller's green channel to be officially published during the holiday season.

Tophatter will hold the Boom Season competition awards conference in early 2020 at which time the winners will be announced.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1003154/Tophatter_head_made_speech.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1003155/Tophatter_Boom_Season.jpg

SOURCE Tophatter