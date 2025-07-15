TOPDON and Global Business Intelligence Platform Statista Report Shows Growing Shift from Mechanic Dependency to DIY Vehicle Maintenance

BARCELONA, Spain, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPDON, a global leader in automotive diagnostics, has released the results of its new report conducted with global data and business intelligence platform, Statista, which reveals an increasing shift towards DIY vehicle repair. The findings suggest that the rise of accessible, modern diagnostic tools is increasing driver confidence and helping them make informed repair decisions.

Whitepaper: The State Of DIY: How Home Diagnostic Tools Can Empower Car Owners

The report, titled "The State of DIY: How Home Diagnostic Tools Can Empower Car Owners," surveyed 2,800 vehicle owners in North America and the U.K. It explores the motivations behind this shift and identifies knowledge gaps that still hinder wider adoption of DIY maintenance.

"With rising repair costs and greater interest in independence, car owners are getting more involved in vehicle care," said Mike Zhou, founder of TOPDON. "Online training and more accessible information are making DIY repairs easier than ever. Our tools like TopScan and CarPal are built to support that shift by offering intuitive, reliable diagnostics."

Survey results show that 97% of current diagnostic tool users can now spot issues faster, 94% have a better understanding of their vehicles, and 93% have avoided unnecessary mechanic visits. However, 67% of all respondents cited lack of knowledge as a major barrier to tackling repairs themselves.

TOPDON' s easy-to-use diagnostic scanners are smart, update-ready options that represent the future of car maintenance. With clear explanations, real-time system monitoring, and guided repair recommendations, drivers no longer need to guess what a warning light means or when to seek professional mechanic services.

Mike emphasized that empowering drivers to take control of their vehicle maintenance goes beyond cost savings—it's about equipping them with the tools and confidence needed to make well-informed decisions.

The survey, which was conducted in April 2025, offers an in-depth analysis of shifting attitudes toward at-home diagnostic tools, and considers how these tools influence confidence, decision-making, and engagement. Access the full report at:

https://form.jotform.com/TOPDON/get-the-whitepaper

About TOPDON

Founded in 2017, TOPDON is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 300 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 intellectual property rights. The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit www.topdon.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730273/1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730281/Topdon_Logo_Logo.jpg