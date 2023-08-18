Topcret Introduces EcoCemento® and Baxab®Eco: The First Microcements on the Market to Obtain Environmental Product Declarations (EPD)

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topcret , a leading provider of innovative construction solutions, announces the launch of two new products, EcoCemento® and Baxab®Eco. These cutting-edge microcements have become the first on the market to receive their Environmental Product Declarations (EPD), underscoring Topcret's commitment to sustainability, quality, and global presence.

"These two new microcements represent a significant milestone in the construction industry," said Alejandro Romero Bennedetti, Managing Director of UK & Ireland at Tropcret. "These microcements offer a range of exceptional features that set them apart from conventional options. They are zero VOCs (volatile organic compounds), 100% water-based, locally handcrafted, and made to order. This unique combination ensures high-quality results and minimizes their environmental impact."

By obtaining EPD1 certifications for EcoCemento® and Baxab®Eco, Topcret solidifies its dedication to providing reliable and transparent information to architects, designers, and builders.

In addition to the EPD certifications, EcoCemento® and Baxab®Eco have received additional recognitions for their sustainable attributes. They comply with the WELL2 Building Standard, LEED3, and BREEAM4 giving the maximum amount of points that these certifications offer.

EcoCemento® and Baxab®Eco not only contribute to a more sustainable future, but also deliver long-lasting and high-quality results. Topcret continues to lead the industry by developing innovative and sustainable solutions that prioritize the well-being of individuals and the planet. With a 20-year history of technological innovation, a focus on sustainability, and a dedication to quality, Topcret remains the experts' choice in the construction industry.

For more information about Topcret, EcoCemento®, Baxab®Eco, and its range of sustainable construction solutions, please visit www.topcret.com

1The EPD system is an independently verified analysis that provides comprehensive insights into the environmental impact of a product throughout its lifecycle, from raw material extraction to disposal. It enables professionals to evaluate and quantify various environmental factors such as energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, waste generation, and depletion of natural resources.

2WELL Building Standard is a scientifically supported qualification system that improves products' impact on health and well-being.

3LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) standards, rewards the use of sustainable strategies in construction processes. Its mission is a responsible and healthy environmental system.

4BREEAM (Code for a Sustainable Built Environment) promotes construction practices that have economic, environmental, and social benefits.

