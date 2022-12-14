Top Tier Financial Institution Clients Continue to Invest in TAINA

TAINA closes 2022 Funding Round with continued investment from top tier global financial institutions

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The TAINA Team is thrilled to have successfully raised another round of funding with the participation from HSBC Asset Management, Deutsche Bank CVC, SIX FinTech Ventures and Anthemis.

In Q1 of 2023, TAINA is looking forward to welcoming other Top Tier Global Financial Institutions as investors and clients, details will be disclosed in due course.

Maria Scott, TAINA CEO and Founder said "With this new injection of very supportive capital, TAINA is looking forward to achieving a number of objectives on its mission to grow as the Best-in-Class Platform for the industry, for an expanding range of Regulations, Geographies and Market Segments"

TAINA's 2022 Achievements include:

TAINA's 2023 Objectives include:

Delivering more innovative cutting-edge solutions that add value and address our clients' and prospects' most pressing needs in this ever-evolving Regulatory Landscape with the continuing intensification of enforcement by the Tax Authorities around the world.

Continuing to grow and build our priority jurisdictions, including United Kingdom and Continental Europe, North Americas, The DACH region, Asia Pacific and Middle East and North Africa .

Investor Feedback speaks for itself:

"We are delighted to participate in TAINA's latest funding round as follow-on investment and continued commitment to support the company in strengthening regulatory client lifecycle management in the industry. Investing in selected FinTech solutions enables Deutsche Bank for example to improve the client experience and increase productivity by further digitalizing our front-to-bank processes", said Joerg Landsch, Head of Central Corporate Venture Capital, Deutsche Bank

"HSBC Asset Management is a firm believer in the principle of adhering to the highest standards of regulatory compliance. TAINA is well on its way to establishing a standard for experience in this space. Tax reporting and compliance is unavoidably complex, but TAINA's digital design makes the process seamless. This investment round will help boost TAINA's international footprint and support TAINA's mission to provide pre-eminent tax-compliance solutions to more users." said Kara Byun, Head of Fintech, Venture & Growth Investments, HSBC Asset Management.

"Since our initial investment, we have been impressed by the resilience and grit of the TAINA team. Despite tough market conditions, the business has successfully grown its top line four-fold in the last 12 months. With this recent round of funding, we continue to support the business on its journey of becoming the category leader in tax compliance." said Yin Yan, Principal, F10 (advisor to SIX FinTech Ventures).

"TAINA's latest funding round reinforces our investment conviction in TAINA and its exceptional team. Financial institutions of all sizes and stages of growth desperately need the technologies TAINA have developed to increase their operational and compliance efficiencies. TAINA has succeeded amid tremendous macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges and is entering a whole new growth chapter. We are honoured and excited to support Maria and the Tania team as they strive to hit their next milestones." said Marin Cauvas, Principal at Anthemis.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank provides retail and private banking, corporate and transaction banking, lending, asset and wealth management products and services as well as focused investment banking to private individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporations, governments and institutional investors. Deutsche Bank is the leading bank in Germany with strong European roots and a global network. www.db.com

About HSBC Asset Management

HSBC Asset Management should be referred to either in full or as HSBC AM to avoid confusion with any other financial services firms' Asset Management, the investment management business of the HSBC Group, invests on behalf of HSBC's worldwide customer base of retail and private clients, intermediaries, corporates and institutions through both segregated accounts and pooled funds. HSBC Asset Management connects HSBC's clients with investment opportunities around the world through an international network of offices in around 23 countries and territories, delivering global capabilities with local market insight. As of 30 September 2022, HSBC Asset Management managed assets totaling US$574bn on behalf of its clients. For more information see http://www.global.assetmanagement.hsbc.com/

HSBC Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of HSBC Holdings plc.

About SIX FinTech Ventures

SIX FinTech Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of SIX, the leading financial infrastructure provider in Switzerland. Since 2018, we have backed ambitious entrepreneurs who shape the future of our industry through emerging technologies and disruptive business models. SIX Fintech Ventures is advised by F10, a global innovation ecosystem with hubs in Switzerland, Singapore and the Nordics & Baltics. www.six-group.com

About Anthemis

TAINA is delighted to have our existing investor Anthemis reinvest in TAINA in this recent funding round. Anthemis cultivates change in the financial system by investing in, growing, and sustaining businesses committed to improving the world. We are founded on three guiding principles — authentic collaboration, virtuous cycle outcomes, and diversity and inclusivity — and our deep understanding of markets and models, passion for emerging technology and values inspire everything we do. By creating fertile ground for a diverse group of startups, investors, entrepreneurs, institutions, academics, and visionaries to converge, we believe we can solve the financial services world's most pressing challenges faster, better and for the benefit of all. www.anthemis.com .

About TAINA Technology Limited

TAINA is an award-winning regulatory technology company leveraging cutting edge technology to empower financial institutions globally to automate their FATCA, CRS and QI compliance. TAINA's fully-automated FATCA, CRS and QI Compliance Platform is being used at scale by Big 4 and global financial institutions of all types to save costs, reduce risks and transform their customers' experience.

TAINA, Regulatory Technology as a Competitive Advantage.

Press Contact: Abigail Hawthorn, +44 (0)7756585725, https://www.taina.tech

