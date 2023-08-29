Top Ten Councils That Pay Out The Most Personal Injury Compensation

LIVERPOOL, England, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The top ten councils impacted by personal injury payouts in England and Wales have been revealed thanks to new data uncovered by LegalExpert.co.uk .

Liverpool City Council took the top spot, paying out more than £1.7m between April 2022 to April 2023. Essex County Council and Hampshire County Council followed, with both councils paying out over £1.2m.

Rounding up the top five were Camden Council and Manchester City Council, paying out £1.1m and £1m respectively. The full list can be found below:

Liverpool City Council - 311 claims - £1,743,423.43 Essex County Council - 440 claims - £1,286,745.92 Hampshire County Council - 217 claims - £1,256,506.82 Camden Council - 92 claims - £1,108,472.57 Manchester City Council - 341 claims - £1,081,522 Birmingham City Council – 283 claims - £806,004 Bury Council - 82 claims - £735,000 Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council - 104 claims - £719,454.46 Southampton City Council - 49 claims - £494,970 Sheffield City Council - 79 claims - £481,351.32

The figures indicate that the North West and South East of England were the areas where local authorities paid out the highest personal injury payouts.

Common causes of claims included slips, trips or falls, pothole accidents, claimants being struck by a falling or moving object, and defective premises or equipment.

A spokesperson for JF Law (which owns the Legal Expert brand), said: "Claims against local highways authorities are more common than you may think.

"If a highway is maintainable at public expense then the local authority or council is responsible for ensuring that a reasonable system of inspection, maintenance and repair is implemented and adhered to."

Local authorities have a duty of care to make sure that any premises, spaces, highways or equipment they control are safe for employees and visitors, so far as is reasonably possible for them to do so.

