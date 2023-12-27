TOP TALES: CHINESE WINE PROFESSIONALS JOINING GRANDI LANGHE 2024

The city of Turin, consolidating the bond with the territory, increasingly improves the representation of Langhe and the international involvement at the event. 300 wineries ready to showcase new vintages of Langhe DOCGs and DOCs also to Chinese trade operators, as part of the project "Top Tales: a piece of Europe on your table"

MILAN, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grandi Langhe 2024 is now in its 8th edition and is preparing to welcome wine professionals to Turin on Monday, January 29 and Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

Solid presence of international operators, including, a group of 20 buyers from China and Hong Kong, rounding out the activities launched in September 2023 for China as part of the European campaign "Top Tales: A piece of Europe on your table" whose Barolo Barbaresco World Opening is part of.

Top Tales Barolo Barbaresco 2024

In addition to participating in Grandi Langhe activities, the buyers will take part in various educational events on the territory, guided vineyard tours, a cooking class, and a Wine Academy alongside buyers from other countries.

Professionals from China will be joined by more than 90 buyers selected from over 30 countries including the USA, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, and India.

Buyers, wine retailers, restaurant owners and international importers will be allowed to register for the largest tasting dedicated to the appellations of Langhe and Roero. 300 wineries will present their labels in the charming venues of OGR Turin, a strategic location confirmed for the third year in a row to remark the national and international growth of the event and consolidate the relationship with the city of Turin.

Thus, year after year, the representation at the event of Langhe and Roero wineries improves, reaching this year a round figure and covering almost all the companies associated with the group.

After hosting Nebbiolo Alto Piemonte wines as guests, this year's new feature will be the participation through a large tasting counter of Alta Langa wines. The aim, in fact, is to reach out to other territories to better represent the entire Piedmont wine region.

For further information visit: https://www.grandilanghe.com/

About Top Tales: Top Tales is a project supported by the European Union aimed at promoting Fontina DOP from Valle d'Aosta, Rice di Baraggia Biellese e Vercellese DOP, as well as the DOCG's Barolo and Barbaresco. The European communication campaign Top Tales: A piece of Europe on your table, is designed to increase the awareness of the three DOP products in the Chinese market.

Website https://toptales.cn/

Images link

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2306291/Barolo_Barbaresco_2024.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2204246/Barolo_Barbaresco_Logo.jpg