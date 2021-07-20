Top South Carolina Law Firm Reports Robust Client Caseload during Pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There was little to no let-up in the number of personal injury accidents occurring in South Carolina during the coronavirus pandemic and victims seeking justice and compensation for their injuries, according to local legal practice Clardy Law Firm .

Despite lockdowns and restrictions imposed under a state of emergency designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 and lifted in early June, road traffic accidents were continuing to occur, and people were being injured, the leading South Carolina injury trial law firm said.

"Going into the pandemic last year, we thought everything was going to come to a halt, but it didn't," principal attorney Allen Clardy said. "So we were surprised that the volume of new clients coming to us for personal injury claims remained more or less the same as before the health crisis," he said.

"Unfortunately, people are still going to get injured, whether at work, on the roads, out shopping at the mall, or wherever else, and they need access to justice for what happened to them," Clardy added.

The practice, which is based in the city of Greenville in South Carolina, is rated a "Super Lawyers" firm of "outstanding lawyers ... who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement," according to the rating firm , which is part of global news and financial service Thomson Reuters and whose evaluation of law firms involves "independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations."

Clardy Law Firm's personal injury lawyers mainly deal with car, trucking, and motorcycle accidents that occur on the roads of South Carolina, as well as cases involving DUI accidents. Workers' compensation is another area the firm deals with, helping people injured at work get compensation benefits for what happened to them.

As South Carolina's economy opens up amid a vaccination drive that received a boost last month when Vice President Kamala Harris visited the state to promote COVID-19 jabs as "safe and free," urging all residents to get vaccinated, Clardy Law Firm is seeking to expand its client base even further.

"We are ready to help the good people of South Carolina to get justice when something happens to them that wasn't their fault," said Allen Clardy.

