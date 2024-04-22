Top sightseeing pass provider Go City partners with global leader in branded entertainment destinations Merlin Entertainments, adds seven top London attractions to its passes

LONDON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Go City, the world's leading sightseeing pass brand, has expanded its offerings through a strategic partnership with Merlin Entertainments, the global leader in branded entertainment destinations. The London Pass, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and Go City London has now been enhanced to include seven of the iconic city's top experiences.

These attractions include The Lastminute.com London Eye, also celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Madame Tussauds London, Chessington World of Adventures Resort, Shrek's Adventure! London, The London Dungeon, SEA LIFE London Aquarium and LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort. These exciting new additions expand Go City's London-based attractions to more than 100 offerings found on the Explorer and All-Inclusive passes.

"Go City is revolutionizing travel, by creating passes which let travellers visit a very wide range of attractions, tours and things to do, while paying nothing at the gate. Our customers love using our app to discover an amazing blend of iconic landmarks and hidden treasures - plus they enjoy up to 50% savings on walk-up rates. And attractions love working with us due to our proven ability to drive incremental visitation and revenue, specifically from often hard-to-reach long-haul travellers. We're thrilled to build on our global partnership with Merlin Entertainments, by including, for the first time, seven of Merlin's iconic London attractions in our London pass line up" shared Jon Owen, CEO of Go City.

"This is an exciting time at Merlin Entertainments as we have been focused on global expansion and innovation in the leisure and entertainment industry. Our current strategic direction looks to accelerate growth in our key gateway city clusters around the world, working with world-class partners like Go City. This is a mutually beneficial partnership that opens us up to new audiences while providing Go City with premium experiences to complement their passes in London," said Dominique Sidley, Global Trade Strategy Director of Merlin Entertainments.

Go City unlocks the best a city has to offer with a huge range of attractions and experiences, including must-see museums, observation decks, cruises and theme parks, as well as the hidden gems of a city, all hand-selected by local experts in more than 30 destinations across four continents.

Merlin Entertainment owns and operates a wide selection of world-renowned theme parks and attractions, including LEGOLAND® and LEGO® Discovery Centre, SEA LIFE and many more.

Additional images of The London Eye, Madame Tussauds and more attractions can be found HERE.

ABOUT GO CITY

Go City is the most popular multi-attraction pass in the U.S. and operates in more than 30 cities across the globe. Partnering with more than 1,500 attractions, tours and activities worldwide, Go City allows customers to experience everything a destination has to offer, while attraction partners receive incremental visitation and revenue.

Go City enables customers to lock in savings ahead of travel, while retaining flexibility to make plans as they go. All delivered digitally, the Go City app provides contactless entry at attractions by scanning the pass straight from a smartphone device. Go City transforms the way people experience the world's greatest destinations. They simply scan and enjoy, all at their own pace for a fraction of the retail cost.

For more information, or to experience Go City please visit www.gocity.com or download the app from the App Store or Google Play.

ABOUT MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS

Merlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-centre gateway attractions and LEGOLAND Resorts which span across the UK, US, Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Dedicated to creating experiences that inspire joy and connection, Merlin welcomes more than 62 million guests annually to its growing estate, with over 140 sites across 23 countries. An expert in bringing world-famous entertainment brands to life, Merlin works with partners including the LEGO® Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Peppa Pig, DreamWorks and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides and uplifting learning experiences.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393076/22747_London_Eye_1a_Pano_0009_rgb_ns_LICENSED_UNTIL_JUNE2025.jpg