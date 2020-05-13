Top Research Firm Names dotdigital as a Strong Performer in Email Marketing Service Providers Report

LONDON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- dotdigital [DOTD], the leading omnichannel marketing automation platform today announced that Forrester Research has positioned dotdigital as a strong performer in its report, The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service providers, Q2 2020.

Forrester has researched, analysed, and scored 13 email service providers in the market, each categorised as either challenger, contender, strong performer, or leader. Vendors were scored based on their current offering, strategy, and market presence.

The report states that dotdigital is one of two "tech-first options" with a "capable service if needed, and holds its own with enterprise marketing cloud competitors." dotdigital received the second highest score in the strategy category, scoring 3.9 out of a possible 5. According to Forrester, "dotdigital presented itself for the first time in this study as earnest, honest, and winning clients at a rate unmatched by all of its larger competitors... Marketers who sell direct in their emails should consider this marketing cloud alternative."

dotdigital received the highest score possible in the 'vision' criterion, within the report's strategy category. The report states that the omnichannel marketing platform "offers an expected visual interface for query creation, message design, and multichannel orchestration. Like other vendors, it can integrate some data formats on a batch-based basis or in real time via API or customer integrations. And it has a capable AI for predicting customer tendencies or recommending products. Integrations with commerce platforms like Magento and Shopify, plus its native commerce intelligence functionality, help retailers drive profitable repeat purchases."

Milan Patel, CEO at dotdigital, cited his company's vision as the bedrock to its strong performance and continued customer satisfaction.

"I'm delighted that dotdigital has been named as a strong performer in The Forrester Wave™ for Email Marketing Service providers. Our clear vision, dedicated roadmap, and world-class integrations continue to empower marketers to sell more through data-driven email marketing. In my opinion, the report highlights that dotdigital's native omnichannel orchestration, AI capabilities, and commerce intelligence tool help all our customers grow their brand and business."

