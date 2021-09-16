Top-rated note-taking app GoodNotes launches new social platform for notes sharing

The cloud-based community enables users to upload and browse self-made study notes, as well as like, comment and follow other contributors. With more than 70% of GoodNotes' user base made up of students, not only does the new platform offer a rich library of ready-to-study content, but also inspirations and motivations for one to study by joining forces with millions of students around the world.

"Studying alone is often inefficient and tedious, especially for remote learning, which is likely to be here to stay even after the Covid-19 pandemic," said Steven Chan, founder of GoodNotes. "We have millions of students across the world using GoodNotes to take study notes, and they are already sharing these notes via various social media including Reddit, Instagram and YouTube. We created this collaborative platform for students to enable this community of people to work together, inspire their peers and get inspired."

Riding on the booming online learning demand amid Covid-19, GoodNotes' monthly active users have doubled in July 2021 from the previous year. From Sept to Dec 2020-- the start of the first pandemic school year-- the number of exported documents from GoodNotes jumped 30% from the same period a year ago, highlighting the increasing trend of users sharing their notes outside of the app.

GoodNotes Community, which operates on a separate tab within the original app, has been up and running on an invitation-only beta for the past few months. It has so far built up a notes library of thousands and is particularly well-received by medical students.

Antonia Isabel Schulz, a 22-year-old study blogger and influencer of @antonias.dailystudyblog, said, "GoodNotes Community is a bit like a social media for notes, but better! Depending on what subjects you study, you can really find a broad collection of creative, inspiring, and informative notes from people around the world. You don't only get notes from others, but you also start feeling an urge to contribute to this amazing collection, which leads to higher motivation for your own studying and note-taking."

From today, GoodNotes users in English-speaking markets can start enrolling in the new community through a public waiting list. Once accepted, thousands of study notes created by dedicated contributors will be at your fingertips. The platform will also be available on the web at a later date, opening the GoodNotes Community to non-iOS audiences for the first time.

The idea for GoodNotes stemmed from founder Steven Chan's frustration of taking legible and organized notes on his first iPad ten years ago when he was a maths undergraduate student in Australia. Chan went on to develop his own note-taking software, which has since grown to one of the top paid education apps on App Stores globally.

SOURCE GoodNotes