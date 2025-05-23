TOP GUN SOARS INTO LAS VEGAS

Paramount Global Partners with Advent Allen Entertainment to Create the Ultimate

"Must-See" Experience at The STRAT Inspired by the Legendary Top Gun Franchise

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare for takeoff! Paramount Global and Advent Allen Entertainment — led by entertainment visionary Mark Advent and hospitality pioneer A. William "Bill" Allen III — today announced a partnership that will transform the iconic Top Gun movie franchise into one of the most adrenaline-charged, immersive experiences ever to hit the Las Vegas Strip. Located on an undeveloped site at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower, this high-octane destination is set to ignite passions and forge unforgettable memories in one spectacular location.

Scheduled to launch summer of 2028, Top Gun Las Vegas (working title) will be a revolutionary fusion of daring rides and cinematic storytelling. This bold new venture will seamlessly combine breathtaking visuals, high-energy entertainment, and the legendary spirit of Top Gun, complete with fighter jet simulators and more. Adding to the fun, guests will embark on a pulse-pounding mission using state-of-the-art thrill ride systems and immersive technology that will redefine the meaning of adventure, then kick back at the reimagined Top Gun: Maverick's Hard Deck bar and restaurant featuring live piano singalongs.

Located in Las Vegas—the entertainment capital of the world—this gravity-defying experience promises to captivate and thrill like never before. The sky's the limit, with plans already being explored for future locations across the U.S. and around the globe.

"This innovative venture marks a new milestone for Top Gun and expands Paramount's portfolio of immersive entertainment," said Pam Kaufman, President and CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products and Experiences at Paramount. "Paramount is committed to delivering authentic, mind-blowing experiences for fans, and Mark Advent and Bill Allen are the perfect team to make this destination soar."

"The Top Gun films are one of the most emotionally charged stories of our time," said Mark Advent, co-founder of Advent Allen Entertainment and creator of the legendary New York New York Hotel & Casino. "We're proud to unite with Paramount to bring this timeless, action-packed epic to life—delivering experiences that embody teamwork, excellence, the exhilaration of speed and the thrill of flying. We are pulling out all the stops and looking forward to bringing Top Gun to even higher heights on the Strip and beyond!"

Bill Allen added, "Working alongside the Paramount team has been incredible. We're thrilled to launch this unprecedented adventure—an experience that will redefine thrills, storytelling, and dining. Get ready—because this is one mission you won't want to miss!"

Loaded with great food, killer drinks, and nonstop energy, this Top Gun adventure will be the ultimate spot to unwind, soak up the thrill, and embrace the good times. Strap in, rev up the engines for high-flying excitement, heart-racing action, and family-friendly fun.

An action classic beloved by global audiences, the Top Gun franchise stars Tom Cruise as aviator Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a daring flyer who first trains at the Navy's prestigious fighter weapons school, and 30 years later, returns to train a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission, the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen. After the original film cemented itself in pop culture, the follow-up, Top Gun: Maverick, was a box office smash, grossing $1.49 billion worldwide.

