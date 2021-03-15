Top Euro NCAP results for Polestar 2 with Veoneer technologies

STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) (SSE: VNE SDB), is proud supplier of the active safety technology to Polestar 2, outperforming other vehicles in Euro NCAP's safety test.

During 2020 and 2021, Euro NCAP has performed safety tests on 13 vehicles. The fully electrical Polestar 2 outperformed the others with 5 stars and an overall rating above 88%. Polestar 2 achieved best-in-class for lane support and for AEB (autonomous emergency braking) in car-to-car scenarios. Euro NCAP notes that "The Polestar's autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system can detect vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists, as well as other vehicles."

Key components of the technology suite include Veoneer's 4th generation monovision camera system with a 100-degree field-of-view and 1.7 megapixel resolution, 77GHz front radar, and a state-of-the-art ADAS Electronic Control Unit (ECU). The Polestar 2 is also the first vehicle to use Veoneer's sensor fusion software platform enabling industry-leading features like object detection, lane keeping aid, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and traffic assist.

"The 4th generation monovision system, with fully integrated hardware and algorithms using deep learning technologies to identify objects, was designed to achieve 5-star ratings for Euro NCAP. Seeing that Polestar 2 outperforms other tested vehicles is an important proof-point of what our technologies are capable of," says Jan Carlson, Veoneer Chairman, President and CEO. "Warm congratulations to Polestar 2 for having the safest car on the market!"

Veoneer's fifth generation perception software and driving policy software is being developed in a separate entity under the brand name Arriver. It will run on Qualcomm® Snapdragon Ride™ ADAS/AD scalable portfolio of System on a Chip (SoC), and Accelerators. The open and scalable platform will be designed to address the growing complexities associated with developing advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), including safety compliance. The integrated platform is expected to be available through automotive Tier-1 suppliers or directly to OEMs for 2024 vehicle production.

Veoneer, Inc. is a worldwide leader in automotive technology. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. We design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems for occupant protection, advanced driving assistance systems, and collaborative and automated driving to OEMs globally. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 7,500 employees in 11 countries. In 2020, sales amounted to $1.37 billion. Founded in 2018, the Company is building on a heritage of close to 70 years of automotive safety development. Veoneer is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: VNE) and on the Nasdaq Stockholm (SSE: VNE SDB).

