Top Corporations Report Dramatic Channel Revenue Growth in New Impartner Global Customer Survey

"The results validate what we see and hear from users around the world everyday – that PRM has an unparalleled ability to accelerate revenue over nearly any other decision a company can make," said Dave R Taylor, Impartner CMO. "It's incredibly rewarding to see customer after customer use Impartner PRM to transform the performance of their channel in a way that ensures it's viewed as a valued revenue producer and not a cost center."

Other Impartner PRM performance statistics in the study include:

Reduction in channel conflict reported by 80%

41% increase in partner engagement

45% increase in ability to recruit and onboard new partners

26% increase in the number of partners whose performance has improved

22% increase in revenue from partners using through-partner marketing

50% increase in channel account managers' ability to meet quota

Expressed as percent of channel revenue increase, percentage of the following attributed to PRM:

47% better deal registration



36% better sales enablement



35% recruiting and onboarding process



35% better training



21% better marketing through and to partners



20% better performance from more partners

"No matter how you slice it," said Taylor, "a contemporary PRM solution elevates every aspect of your channel. As a system of record for your channel technology stack, a PRM unifies and optimizes the performance of your channel – enhancing the experience for your partners and accelerating revenue for your indirect sales in a way that ensures your channel is a strategic competitive advantage for your organization."

The study continues a stream of news and milestones for the company, including ongoing national and international recognition for Impartner PRM, a cooperative agreement with Microsoft to co-sell and co-market Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Impartner PRM, a recent acquisition that is the second in just over a year, a new milestone of more than 10M partners signing into portals using Impartner technology worldwide and a pending move to a 4th office in as many years.

Download your complimentary copy of the whitepaper here. If you're ready to see this same performance from your channel, click here for a demo.

