HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The security industry in 2024 is an exciting landscape that Hikvision is actively navigating. As it embraces technological innovation, and adapt to evolving societal needs, it is witnessing the convergence of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data. These innovations are paving the way for smarter, more proactive, and predictive security solutions that are not only robust, but also meet the easy-to-use demands of users.

Top 7 trends for the security industry in 2024

In this article, Hikvision wants to share the top seven trends that it anticipates will have a significant impact on the security industry this year.

1. AI is accelerating the augmentation of perception in machines

AI is accelerating the transformation of the security industry by enhancing machines' perceptual capabilities. This is possible thanks to integration with visible light, audio, X-ray, infrared light, radar, and other technologies.

One example of this is Artificial Intelligence Image Signal Processing (AI-ISP) technology, revolutionizes video imaging and provides high-quality visuals through intelligent noise reduction. This enables clearer images with wide dynamic range and sharp detail even in low-light environments, reducing reliance on additional lighting and leading to more efficient situational responses.

2. AI-driven applications are set to revolutionize diverse industries

In the past year, advancements in large-scale AI models have improved the ability to interpret complex situations using diverse data. Hikvision believes this progress creates possibilities for more tailored AI solutions across various sectors including manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and education.

Based on open platforms and advanced algorithms, more streamlined architectures facilitate seamless AI adoption in a range of different verticals. This fosters collaboration and creates an innovative ecosystem for technological advancement.

3. Cloud and edge computing convergence is accelerating

The convergence of cloud and edge computing is driving the emergence of faster and more efficient services. This leads to real-time, intelligent solutions, like smarter perimeter control and more convenient cloud-based security system management, empowering us with immediate analytics and better decision-making at the edge. Cloud-based platforms also minimize hardware investments and offer scalable options for businesses of all sizes and budgets, reducing upfront and ongoing costs.

4. Digital twin technology has the potential to revolutionize business management

Digital twins are virtual models that simulate real-world scenarios in real time. By integrating with AIoT, cloud computing, and other technologies, they provide us with dynamic insights on performance metrics like security, traffic, and energy usage. This enables an immersive experience with synchronized visuals, improving process efficiency, enabling proactive maintenance, and leading to cost savings and better business management.

5. Display technology, particularly LED, is advancing rapidly

The rapid adoption of COB (Chip-on-Board) technology is driving demand for small-pitch LEDs. Innovative LED solutions are also emerging that balance lower energy consumption with high resolution, promoting carbon neutrality, and supporting broader applications. Integrated video walls in command centers, for example, help us make smart decisions with intuitive views. Interactive displays and digital signage are acting as catalysts for digital transformation in education, business, and the hospitality sectors.

6. Digital identity authentication security is increasingly crucial in safeguarding cybersecurity

Digital identity authentication involves verifying and authorizing identities, which is a pivotal cybersecurity measure. Threat actors use techniques like phishing, malware, and social engineering to steal personal information and identities. To safeguard digital identities, users and organizations should employ strong passwords, use multi-factor authentication, avoid public networks, update software in a timely manner, and guard against social engineering attacks.

7. Innovative technologies drive environmental sustainability and climate change resilience

Industry stakeholders are increasingly adopting green practices to reduce carbon emissions and resource usage. This includes efficient product transportation, sustainable packaging, and standardized component utilization. Hikvision also expects to see innovative technologies being used to increase climate change resilience. By integrating environmental sensors into security systems, for instance, it can better respond to natural disasters like floods, wildfires, landslides, and avalanches.

