Top 20 Plastic Additives Companies, Worldwide 2023: MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant Revealed

The market for plastic additives was estimated to be worth USD 45.6 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to expand to USD 59.9 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.6%. Growing demand from the packaging industry is the main driver of market expansion. The market has been driven by the rise of the packaging business, which has been sparked by changes in lifestyle and globalization. Packaging is widely utilized for industrial and domestic reasons. The growing prevalence of plastic in daily life applications is another factor driving the global market.

Roofing, storage containers, pipes, wires, electronics, toys, kitchenware, safety equipment, cosmetics, home goods, seat belts, door panels, greenhouse films, and silage sheet are a few of the common uses for plastic additives. The market is also fueled by the rapidly expanding industrial sector in developing nations like Brazil, Mexico, and India.

Unveiling the Market Leaders: Honoring Excellence in Plastic Additives Markets

BASF SE largest plastic additives producer, which has facilities in more than 80 nations. By establishing a solid technological foundation, the company's strong R&D skills enable it to create creative solutions and fulfill the shifting market demands in the short and long term. Chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition & care, agricultural solutions, and others make up the company's seven business segments. Plastic additives are provided by BASF through its industrial solutions division. It is active in North America , APAC, South America , Africa , and the Middle East countries but mostly operates in Europe . In Pontecchio Marconi, Italy , BASF SE built a new plant for the plastic additives industry..

CATEGORIZATION OF PLASTIC ADDITIVES COMPANIES ON 360 QUADRANTS

Plastic Additives companies evaluation was conducted for 70 companies, of which the top 20 were categorized and placed in the quadrant under Market Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, and Emerging Companies.

All the companies in the market leader segment demonstrated strong offerings and the ability to influence the market's direction with their deep expertise. These companies include BASF, DOW, Evonik, Lanxess, Clariant, Kaneka and Avient.

Albemarle, Nouryon, Songwon and Ampacet have been recognized as contenders in the Plastic Additives quadrant. The contenders are companies with a strong market presence, excelling in specific niches. While not offering the full range of market leaders, they wield significant influence and impact. These companies focus on specific technologies and aim to establish leadership within their chosen segment.

In the quadrant, innovators are highly innovative companies with a strong product portfolio, but a smaller market presence compared to leaders. They push industry boundaries with forward-thinking approaches and have the potential to become major players despite lower corporate growth strategies. Adeka, Sakai, PMC, Baerlocher, BYK and Astra Polymers have been identified as the innovators in the quadrant.

The 360 Quadrants effectively evaluates emerging companies in the Plastic Additives industry. They focus on specific areas and offer specialized knowledge, targeted support, flexible terms, and competitive prices. While they may have limited capabilities, they are preferred for specific use cases. These companies employ strategies to expand sales and reach a broader client base. This segment of the quadrant has identified Milliken, Sabo, and ARGUS as emerging companies.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 70 companies of which the top 20 were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, vendor's market share, and business strategies have been considered to evaluate the Plastic Additives quadrant. The top criteria for company evaluation were Type (Plasticizers, Stabilizers, Flame Retardants, and Impact Modifiers), Plastic Type (Commodity, Engineering and High-Performance) and Application.

360Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects, and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Market Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, and Emerging Companies. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

