Top 10 Food Safety Testing and Technologies Trends worth $33.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Top 10 Food Safety Testing and Technologies Trends is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from an estimated value of USD 22.7 billion in 2023 to reach USD 33.7 billion by 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The food safety testing market is experiencing growth due to various factors. These include the global nature of the food supply chain has increased the complexity of ensuring food safety. With food products crossing international borders, there is a need for standardized testing and quality assurance protocols to ensure that products meet safety standards.

Food pathogen testing is estimated to be the most important market trend among the top trends in food safety testing markets

The largest growing trend in the food safety testing market is food pathogen, which is estimated to be the most significant market. The food pathogen testing market is witnessing rapid growth globally, driven by increasing concerns about food safety, stringent regulatory requirements, and a growing focus on preventing foodborne illnesses. Advances in testing technologies, such as PCR-based methods and next-generation sequencing, are enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of pathogen detection, further fueling market expansion. As consumers and the food industry alike prioritize safe and pathogen-free food products, this market is expected to continue its upward trajectory.

GMO food safety testing is estimated to be the second-most important market trend in the food safety testing market

The GMO food safety testing market is projected to stand second, in terms of the fastest-growing trends, during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. In some regions, labeling requirements mandate the identification of GMO ingredients in food products. This necessitates testing to confirm the presence or absence of GMO components in various food items, ensuring accurate product labeling and transparency.

International food testing service providers in Europe and the Americas are facing intense competition as they strive to leverage the market potential in the food safety testing sector.

International manufacturers operating in the food safety testing sector across Europe and the Americas are confronting intense competition as they endeavor to harness the immense market potential within these regions. This competition is fueled by a combination of factors, including the growing emphasis on food safety, stringent regulatory standards, and increasing consumer awareness of the importance of safe and high-quality food products. To establish a foothold and thrive in these markets, manufacturers are required to continuously innovate and offer cutting-edge technologies and services that meet the stringent testing and compliance requirements of the European and American markets. The competition has led to a dynamic landscape where companies are striving to differentiate themselves through superior product quality, customer service, and adherence to the evolving regulatory landscape.

This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. These companies include SGS Société Générale De Surveillance SA (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek Group PLC (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), ALS (Australia), TUV Nord Group (Germany), AsureQuality (New Zealand), Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation (US), Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (Pennsylvania), IFP Institute for Product Quality GmbH (Germany), EMSL Analytical, Inc. (US), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), Hill Laboratories (New Zealand), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Romer Labs (Austria) among others.

