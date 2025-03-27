TOOsonix Partners with Consultronix to Introduce its Innovative Dermatological Therapy in Poland

Strategic collaboration extends TOOsonix's reach into Poland, addressing skin diseases for a population of over 37 million.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOOsonix, a manufacturer of advanced dermatological therapy devices, has announced a strategic partnership with Consultronix, a prominent distributor of cutting-edge medical devices in Poland. The collaboration will introduce TOOsonix's state-of-the-art focused ultrasound skin therapy to the Polish market, providing healthcare professionals with a new innovative solution for treating skin diseases.

Consultronix Logo TOOsonix System ONE-M is a MDR Class IIa CE-marked medical device using focused ultrasound for dermatological therapy. Non-melanoma skin cancers, pre-cancers, intradermal tumors and virtually any other medical or aesthetic condition can be treated quickly and effectively without anesthetics or down-time. Treatment with TOOsonix System ONE-M is simple and quick. A handpiece with fixed focal depth is in contact with the target lesion on the skin and focused ultrasound doses are activated by the operator. The treatment can be monitored in high resolution and real-time from the system screen.

TOOsonix's MDR CE-marked dermatological therapy addresses a wide range of age-related skin diseases, including very common basal cell carcinoma, actinic keratosis, and seborrheic keratosis. Treatments are fast, non-invasive, without need for anesthesia or post treatment, and have higher efficacy and better aesthetic outcome than traditional procedures.

With approximately 20% of Poland's population aged 65 and over, this partnership aims to improve care for this growing demographic affected by skin diseases. Leveraging Consultronix's expertise and extensive network in hospitals and private clinics, the collaboration seeks to make these advanced therapies accessible to patients across the country.

"We are thrilled to partner with Consultronix to expand our presence in Central Europe," said Torsten Bove and Tomasz Zawada, founders of TOOsonix. "Consultronix's deep understanding of the Polish market and commitment to quality make them an ideal partner. Together, we aim to enhance patient outcomes by offering innovative dermatological solutions."

Consultronix has extensive experience in introducing advanced medical technologies to Poland. Their established relationships with dermatology clinics and hospitals will ensure a successful rollout of TOOsonix's products.

"We are proud to collaborate with TOOsonix," said Piotr Smolarski, CEO of Consultronix. "Their groundbreaking dermatological therapies align perfectly with our mission to equip Polish healthcare professionals with the best tools for addressing evolving patient needs."

This partnership marks another milestone in TOOsonix's international expansion strategy, reinforcing its commitment to making cutting-edge dermatological therapies available across Europe.

About TOOsonix:

TOOsonix pioneers high-intensity focused ultrasound technology for treating cancerous, pre-cancerous, and benign skin conditions. The company collaborates with healthcare professionals across Europe and the U.S. to deliver safe and effective solutions.

More at www.toosonix.com.

About Consultronix:

Consultronix is a leading distributor of medical devices in Poland with a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. For over 38 years, it has been a trusted partner for healthcare professionals nationwide.

More at www.consultronix.pl.

