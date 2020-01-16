Tonic Water Market Size to Boost Based on Increase in the Production of Gin & the Rising Demand for Tonic Cocktails by 2025| Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Tonic Water Market is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR by the completion of the prediction period. This is an effervescent soft drink wherein quinine is liquefied. In the beginning Tonic water was utilized as a medication in contradiction to malaria. However, these days, it has considerably inferior quinine content and is used up for its typical bitter taste. It is frequently utilized in alcoholic beverages, mainly in tonic and gin.

Tonic combinations are existing in two formulas; viz diet and regular. Diet tonic water is attaining grip amongst the diet and health customers due to its smaller amount carbohydrate and calorie content. Diet tonic combinations consist of synthetic sweeteners permitted by the FDA. Therefore, it has greater inclinations amongst customers.

Drivers

Growing admiration in social media, rising acceptance of tonic water due to the obtainability of diverse alternatives, advertising it as a blender with alcohol, increasing per head earnings of the customers owing to the industrial developments have driven the market.

Increasing alertness together with increasing reputation of cocktails is backing the growing demand for tonic water. Furthermore, trending culture of celebration between the younger people is motivating the demand for a number of alcoholic beverages. Hence, increasing ingestion of these beverages is estimated to motivate the use of combinations in this manner increasing the worldwide transactions.

Increasing populace of millennial and their altering way of life are causing in a growing number of lounges and clubs, those are estimated to increase the demand for such type of combinations. Steady growth of tonic mixtures, induced by a number of tastes, to push in customers is likewise estimated to increase the sales of these products.

Classification

The global Tonic Water Market can be classified by Delivery Network, Product, Application and Region. By Delivery Network, it can be classified as Online Shops, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Convenience Stores. By Product, Tonic Water Market can be classified as Diet; regular and slim line Tonic Water. By Application, it can be classified as Alcoholic Drinks, Medicinal Purposes.

Regional Lookout

By Region the global Tonic Water Market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. The increasing admiration of craft gin between the customers is motivating the demand for these products within the regions of America. Furthermore, the propagation of craft distilleries manufacturing gin is estimated to additionally upsurge the demand for tonic water within the state.

Just about half of the entire global development of the market will instigate the Americas throughout the period of forecast. The companies functioning within the state are presenting innovative tastes to attract clienteles. Canada and the U.S.A. are the important markets in the North America province. Yet, the development of the Tonic Water Market within this state will be sluggish as compare to the development of the market of Asia Pacific.

The fraternization of tonic water in alcoholic drinks is protuberant in advanced nation states. The Tonic Water Market is still in its budding phase in the emerging economies owing to the less alertness regarding the product and a comparatively lesser inclination for gin also. The Asian nation states for example Philippines, consuming the gin on higher quantity, do not consume alcoholic mixers on regular basis.

Companies

The manufacturing companies are concentrating more on presenting innovative products induced by a number of tastes and a smaller amount of sugar contented to attend the diverse necessities of the customers. Some of the important companies for Tonic Water Market are Q Tonic LLC, Lamb & Watt, Fentimans, Whole Foods, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Luscombe, East Imperial, White Rock, Soda Stream International ltd, The Coca Cola Company, Q MIXERS, and Fever Tree.

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, global Tonic Water market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Fever Tree



Dr Pepper Snapple



Whole Foods



Sodastream



Watson Group



Fentimans



Nestle



Seagram's



White Rock



Hansen's



Stirrings



East Imperial



Thomas Henry



Shasta Tonic Water



Bradleys Tonic



Q Drinks



1724 Tonic Water



El Guapo



Tom's Handcrafted



Jack Rudy Cocktail



Johnstonic



Haber's Tonic Syrup



Bermondsey Tonic Water



On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate, primarily split into

Regular Tonic Water



Diet Tonic Water



Slimline Tonic Water



For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Tonic Water for each application, including

Supermarket



Online Retailers



Other



Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Tonic Water from 2013 to 2024 (forecast) in these regions

China



USA



Europe



Japan



Korea



India



Southeast Asia



South America

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.