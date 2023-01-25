Tonic Water Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 3.19 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 7.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Tonic Water Market

Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Tonic Water Market" By Product Type (Regular Tonic Water, Low Calorie Tonic Water, Slimline Tonic Water, Flavored & Non-flavored), By Application (Alcoholic Drinks, Medical Purposes, Direct Consumption), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Online Retailer), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Tonic Water Market size was valued at USD 1.844 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.19 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Tonic Water Market"



202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Tonic Water Market Overview

Quinine is a key component in tonic water, a carbonated soft drink. Quinine, a bitter substance, is found in the cinchona tree's bark. Typically, quinine is utilized as a preventative measure for malaria. Additionally, it is used to treat and prevent other illnesses including babesiosis. Tonic water is drunk for its characteristic bitter flavor and often has a substantially lower quinine level. It is frequently blended with ordinary content and either alcohol, fruit juice, or unflavored drinks. While diet tonic water contains artificial sweeteners, tonic water traditionally has added sugar. Very few calories are included in diet tonic water. Quinine medication was first taken with tonic water because it was more appetizing. In order to create gin cocktails, it is often added to mixed beverages. Regular tonic water drinking may result in uneasiness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps.

Over the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the consumption of alcoholic drinks would increase along with the number of clubs, lounges, and bars. Additionally, the market is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years due to modernity, increased disposable income, and the marketing of tonic water as an alcohol mixer. Additionally, it is projected that the rising popularity of tonic water owing to the availability of many varieties and the increased sales of tonic water as a result of the internet's and social media's rising popularity will drive the market throughout the estimated period.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Tonic Water Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Tonic Water Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are The Coca-Cola Company, White Rock Products Corp., Fentimans Ltd., Powell And Mahoney LLC, Monster Beverage Corporation, Q Drinks, Diageo Plc., MBG International Premium Brands GmbH, Fevertree Drinks PLC, and East Imperial Superior Beverages.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Tonic Water Market into Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Tonic Water Market, by Product Type

o Regular Tonic Water



o Low Calorie Tonic Water



o Slimline Tonic Water



o Flavored and Non-flavored

Tonic Water Market, by Application

Alcoholic Drinks



Medical Purposes



Direct Consumption

Tonic Water Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarket



Convenience stores



Online Retailer



Others

Tonic Water Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

