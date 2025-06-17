Tongji Day and Tongji-German Symposium 2025 Shapes Sino-European Green Collaboration

BERLIN, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tongji Day and Tongji-German Symposium 2025 was successfully held in Berlin on June 13, 2025, marking a significant milestone in advancing sustainable cooperation between China and Germany. Hosted by Tongji University and organized by Tongji SEM German-Sino Center, the forum focused on "New Pathways for Sustainable Transformation: Sino-German Cooperation for a Greener Future".

Professor FANG Shou'en, Chairman of the University Council, highlighted Tongji's pivotal role over a century as a bridge between China and German, emphasizing its strategy to advance digitalization, green innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration to address global challenges.

The event unveiled Tongji University International Study Academy, International Students Recruitment Base and Overseas Talent Recruitment Base and announced the first Tongji Germany Summer Camp, which will host hundreds of students for cross-cultural learning. Moreover, the certification of the first cohort of Sino-German corporate mentors, including executives from SAP and Gotion High-Tech, underscored the center's focus on academia industry synergy.

With the theme "New Pathways to Sustainable Transformation: Sino-German Collaboration as a Driving Force," the forum gathered scholars and industry leaders from both China and Germany to explore new frontiers of collaborative innovation, injecting new momentum into global sustainable development through Sino-European partnerships. Keynote speakers, Dr. Gero DECKER from SAP and Professor XIE Jingui from TU Munich, emphasized the necessity for Sino-German cooperation to transform from resource complementarity toward technological co-innovation, particularly in the domains of AI and green energy. Discussions among Clas NEUMANN, SAP Senior Vice President, Head of Global SAP Labs Network, Andre MEYER, Director Business Development & External Affairs EMEA, and ZHANG Hui, Group Vice President NIO, shared their insights on Sino-German cooperation in innovation.

The forum culminated in the launch of the Tongji-XJ Group Sustainable Energy Management International Joint Innovation Center, a collaboration between Tongji University and XJ Group Corporation aiming at driving energy transition and green technology development. Professor SHI Qian, Chairman of School Council Tongji SEM, Dean of Tongji's Sino-German Academy remarked that the center will serve as a new hub for technological collaboration, integrating talent development, R&D, and technology transfer to accelerate the global transition to green energy.

The event was attended by representatives from Berlin's academic and political sectors, including the Berlin Senate and the Asia Berlin Forum, as well as scholars from TU Berlin, Humboldt University, University of Mannheim, ESCP Berlin, and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.

