Tomorrow University and Le Wagon Launch Joint Master's Program in AI, Tech & Sustainability

A partnership to equip the next generation of innovators for a better tomorrow

Launch coincides with two-year anniversary of ChatGPT, highlighting the need to for responsible AI innovation

BERLIN, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow University, the global university for impactful careers, in collaboration with Le Wagon, ranked #1 for its advanced tech bootcamps, is proud to announce its joint Master of Science (MSc) in AI, Tech & Sustainability. The groundbreaking program combines Tomorrow University's sustainability expertise with Le Wagon's renowned AI & Coding bootcamps, offering a transformative learning experience for individuals passionate about making a positive impact.

The explosion of AI, following the launch of ChatGPT two years ago, was a huge driver for the partnership. With more than 80% of enterprises expected to be using AI by 2026, future tech leaders need to understand how to harness it responsibly and sustainably. The fully accredited MSc (90 or 120 ECTS), is designed to equip leaders to do just that. It combines advanced tech training in Web Development, Data Science, Data Analytics and Growth Marketing with purpose-driven learning focused on sustainability and innovation.

Students can choose between 24 months remote learning or an 18 months hybrid format, including a two-month bootcamp at one of Le Wagon's global hubs – Paris, Berlin, Tokyo, Cape Town, or Bali. With hands-on learning and real-world projects, graduates will leave the program ready to tackle global challenges like climate change, circular economy, and green tech.

Dr. Thomas Funke, Founding President of Tomorrow University, shared his excitement about the collaboration:

"I have long been impressed with Le Wagon's work in supporting students to build innovative startups like Cohabs, Amentiz and Skello and raise a staggering $1.1 billion+ in combined investment. It's an honor to be working on our joint vision. Education needs to equip students not only with technical skills but with the mindset to transform themselves. As we reflect on the impact of ChatGPT and AI, this program bridges the gap between technology, inner development and impact, empowering future change makers to transform our world."

Boris Paillard, Executive Chairman of Le Wagon, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration:

"We believe in empowering people through practical tech education. This partnership with Tomorrow University aligns perfectly with our mission to equip students with the skills needed to drive change in their communities and the world. By combining Le Wagon's cutting-edge bootcamps across the globe with Tomorrow University's commitment to impact, we are creating a transformative educational experience for the tech innovators of tomorrow."

The joint MSc in Tech, AI & Sustainability is ideal for impact-driven professionals, tech enthusiasts, and career changers who want to create scalable solutions that make a difference. The program not only provides the technical expertise needed to thrive in the tech world but empowers students to build a purposeful career.

Program Highlights:

Customizable Learning Tracks : Specialize in Web Development & AI, Data Science & AI, Data Analytics or Growth Marketing.

: Specialize in Web Development & AI, Data Science & AI, Data Analytics or Growth Marketing. Hands-On Experience : Build a portfolio of real-world tech and sustainability projects.

: Build a portfolio of real-world tech and sustainability projects. Dual Networks : Join Tomorrow University's global sustainability community and Le Wagon's network of 28,000+ tech innovators.

: Join Tomorrow University's global sustainability community and network of 28,000+ tech innovators. Flexible Learning : Choose between a remote-first format or a hybrid approach with onsite bootcamp immersion at one of Le Wagon's global hubs.

: Choose between a remote-first format or a hybrid approach with onsite bootcamp immersion at one of global hubs. Exceptional Student Feedback: Le Wagon's bootcamps, rated with 4.98/5, complement Tomorrow University's 4.8/5 rating, reflecting the shared commitment to delivering top-quality learning experiences.

Apply today and transform your future by becoming part of a community of tech innovators committed to creating a better tomorrow.

About Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences:

Tomorrow University – the global university for impactful careers – offers degrees and short courses in sustainability, technology, leadership, and innovation. Through a curriculum designed for self-discovery and skill development, learners gain the tools to address real-world challenges and lead businesses towards a more sustainable future. This focus on personal growth equips a new generation of leaders to transform themselves and the global economy. Fully remote, the university uses next-gen technology and a world-class mentoring network to enable social learning across borders. In-person events and city hubs worldwide allow peers, faculty, and partners to build meaningful connections.

About Le Wagon:

Le Wagon is a global leader in tech and AI bootcamps, with over 28,000 alumni across 30 cities worldwide. Since its inception in 2013, Le Wagon has been dedicated to empowering individuals with the coding and data skills needed to launch tech careers or build their own startups. The bootcamp's hands-on, project-based approach ensures that graduates are equipped with practical, job-ready skills in web development, data science & AI, growth marketing, and more.