Tom O'Leary Joins Meraki Global Advisors as a Senior Business Strategist

PARK CITY, Utah, NEW YORK and HONG KONG, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meraki Global Advisors LLC (Meraki), a leading global multi-asset outsourced trading firm, today announced that Tom O'Leary has joined the company as a Senior Business Strategist. O'Leary will be responsible for advancing Meraki's strategic growth plans by emphasizing and aligning the key functions of strategy planning, business development, and process improvement.

"The need for a sophisticated outsourced trading service capable of trading all asset classes globally is only increasing as asset managers contend with competitive pressures, growing cost burdens, and sub-optimal trading operations," said Benjamin Arnold, Founder and Managing Partner of Meraki Global Advisors. "Tom is a seasoned Wall Street executive with a strong strategy orientation who has deep industry experience and a proven track record leading major initiatives and businesses at premier global investment banking and capital markets firms. The growth of the company internally reflects Meraki Global Advisors' client expansion globally, supporting the increasing demand for our differentiated and premium outsourced trading services."

O'Leary brings over 35 years of extensive industry experience in strategic planning and business development, leading high performing teams, and integrating information technology for improving processes at companies building and scaling their capital markets business infrastructure. He joins Meraki from HSBC Global Banking and Markets, where he served as Managing Director and Head of Equities for the Americas focusing on managing the equities business across the globe, and a member of the Global Equity Executive Committee. Prior to HSBC, O'Leary was a Senior Managing Director with Bear Stearns in a variety of leadership positions, including Co-Head of the Global Equity Sales Division and Head of International Equities.

About Meraki Global Advisors

Meraki Global Advisors was founded with a rebellious determination to deliver conflict-free and best of breed services to asset managers. Headquartered in Park City, Utah with offices in New York and Hong Kong, Meraki provides outsourced global multi-asset trading, leverage management, and capital introduction services to the asset management industry. Meraki Global Advisors LLC is a FINRA member and SEC Registered. Meraki Global Advisors (HK) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission of Hong Kong.

For more information visit the Meraki Global Advisors website and LinkedIn page

Contact:

Mary McAvey

VP of Business Development

(646) 666-7041

mm@mga-us.com

SOURCE Meraki Global Advisors LLC