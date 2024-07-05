TOKYO SKYTREE, TV Anime Pokemon to Hold 1st Joint Event -- "Pokemon Horizons: The Series 'POKEMON in TOKYO SKYTREE'" from June 25 to September 24, 2024

TOKYO, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOBU TOWER SKYTREE Co., Ltd., operator of TOKYO SKYTREE, announced that the company is holding "Pokemon Horizons: The Series 'POKEMON in TOKYO SKYTREE,'" the first joint event of TOKYO SKYTREE and the TV anime Pokemon, from Tuesday, June 25, to Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

Special website on the event: "Pokemon Horizons: The Series 'POKEMON in TOKYO SKYTREE'"

https://www.tokyo-skytree.jp/en/event/special/pokemon/

Main image of "Pokemon Horizons: The Series 'POKEMON in TOKYO SKYTREE'":

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108036/202406112022/_prw_PI1fl_SIhH2GDb.jpg

Images of photo spot, special cafe menu and character items:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108036/202406112022/_prw_PI2fl_9Pha9ErB.jpg

Installations using the event's exclusive key visuals and a photo spot where visitors can take snapshots with the anime's characters will be set up on the 450-meter-high Tembo Galleria. Limited edition items and a special cafe menu will be offered on the floor, both available only at TOKYO SKYTREE.

Moreover, a special video for the event will be shown at SKYTREE ROUND THEATER on the 350-meter-high Tembo Deck, where windows are used as a giant screen. In addition to Pokemon-themed special lighting, "Captain Pikachu Greeting" will be held on the floor.

*To attend the "Captain Pikachu Greeting" event, participants are required to obtain a free greeting ticket in advance.

For more details about a greeting ticket, please visit:

https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/8RnK0aNRrT

TOBU TOWER SKYTREE Co., Ltd. has expressed hope that tourists from around the world to Japan visit TOKYO SKYTREE for this event "Pokemon Horizons: The Series 'POKEMON in TOKYO SKYTREE.'"

About TOKYO SKYTREE

TOKYO SKYTREE is the world's tallest free-standing broadcasting tower. It has two observation decks, the Tembo Deck, which is 350 meters high, and the Tembo Galleria, which is 450 meter high, commanding a spectacular panoramic view of Tokyo. Moreover, at night, TOKYO SKYTREE is colorfully lit up featuring three lighting styles -- "Iki" characterized by a pale blue, "Miyabi" featuring Edo purple and "Nobori" auspicious tangerine hue. Special lightings can be seen on the occasions of seasonal and other events.

For more information, please visit official website of TOKYO SKYTREE: https://www.tokyo-skytree.jp/en/

Social Media Accounts:

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tokyoskytree_official/

Official X: https://twitter.com/skytreeofficial

Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TOKYOSKYTREE.official/

(C) Nintendo/ Creatures / GAME FREAK / TV Tokyo / ShoPro / JR Kikaku

(C) Pokemon

(C) TOKYO-SKYTREE