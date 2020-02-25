Tokyo's Imperial Hotel Receives Two Top Awards in Sweet and Tempting Field of Sweets

- Sweet Accomplishments for Imperial -

TOKYO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Imperial Hotel's boulangerie Shigeaki Ninomiya and his Japan Team won the Silver Medal at the Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie 2020 in Paris on January 11 and 14, 2020. Twelve countries competed in the championships, with each team of three members participating in the creation of baguettes and breads; sweet-savory creations; and an artistic piece designed around a musical theme.

Ninomiya produced two baguettes, a phoenix theme pain au levain, blueberry and dried apple bread, dried cherry bread in the shape of a cherry blossom, a Mexican bread of the dead and four sandwiches. Judges strictly evaluated the pieces' originality, appearance and tastes.

An Imperial Hotel team also took the Silver Medal at the Coppa del Mondo della Gelateria 2020, Gelato World Cup, held in Rimini, Italy, on January 19 and 21, 2020. Naoki Matsuo, Hiromi Nishikawa, Kenichi Matsunaga and Kengo Akabame created 8 dessert varieties, including several single glass portions; an entree item; a "mystery box" creation; gelato cake; ice and brittle sculptures; gelato snacks and others. The Japanese team theme for this year was dubbed the "Flowers of Music" and the skills of the team's ice sculptures were carefully evaluated.

Reflecting the broadening interest in sophisticated desserts and sweets on the part of the Imperial Hotel's global patronage, the hotel has recently devoted considerable research and the development of its cuisiniers' expertise.

An assortment of award-winning bakery items created by The Imperial's boulangerie Shigeaki Ninomiya; the breads won the Silver Medal at the Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie 2020 competitions held in January in Paris.

The Imperial won the Silver Medal as a representative of Japan at the Coppa del Mondo della Gelateria 2020, Gelato World Cup, of competing desserts held in January in Rimini, Italy.

