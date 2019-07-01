TokenMarket Launches Security Token Offering

The rigorous approval process demonstrates TokenMarket's commitment to effective regulatory oversight as well as stringent investor safeguards.

This will be one of the UK's first sales of tokenised equity to everyday investors. By setting the price at 30p, TokenMarket is aiming to offer access to retail investors, reflecting the company's commitment to provide global investors with the opportunity to back ambitious, early-stage start-ups and SMEs.

STOs, a new form of fundraising, allow investors to record equity on distributed ledger technology (DLT) under existing securities regulations. As such, TokenMarket shares will be registered on blockchain and offer the same rights and protections investors would expect from ordinary shares.

Since the Company was founded in 2016, TokenMarket has helped to raise £240m for over 30 start-ups and has expanded across Dubai, Malta and Finland. Having secured restricted FCA permissions to carry out this equity issuance, TokenMarket looks forward to leaving the FCA Sandbox as a fully regulated investment platform, for users to research, trade and invest.

The strong pipeline of businesses seeking to STO once TokenMarket leaves the FCA sandbox includes:

Cryotech Nordic

Pioneering innovative cryotherapy systems and solutions. Its innovative and groundbreaking technology sees it step away from using expensive liquid nitrogen chambers, massively reducing costs and opening up a once niche industry into a much larger and more accessible retail market. CTN is constantly expanding its export market and currently exporting to over 30 countries worldwide.

Dovu

Working with a growing number of automakers, public transport operators, and mobility startups, Dovu seeks to create a circular economy for smart mobility, where consumers are directly rewarded for the valuable data and actions, they contribute to their mobility service providers. In the last year, DOVU has established pilots with 5 major automakers and has won a contract with a UK bus and rail company that completes 1 billion journeys per year.

Ransu Salovaara, TokenMarket CEO, added:

"I am delighted to confirm the launch date of our upcoming STO and to continue to progress in the FCA's sandbox. At TokenMarket, we strive to democratise investment opportunities, empowering everyday investors to get involved in exciting, early stage start-ups. The FCA sandbox is rigorous and world-leading; it is critical to work with financial regulation, to ensure investor protection and rights.

"Following the completion of our STO, TokenMarket will aim to leave the FCA sandbox as a fully regulated global investment platform. It's incredibly invigorating to see the countless businesses ripe for industry disruption and innovation; we have a strong pipeline of companies keen to launch STOs. I am proud that TokenMarket will be able to play a pivotal role in driving this business growth."

TokenMarket is currently participating in the FCA regulatory sandbox, for further information visit www.fca.org.uk/firms/regulatory-sandbox

About TokenMarket

TokenMarket is a global investment platform that utilises its blockchain-based technology to enable rapid growth companies to raise capital faster. The platform has assisted over 30 of the most innovative blockchain companies to raise over £240 million in total, issuing digital tokens to users in 153 countries from their community of 170,000 registered investors.

TokenMarket has achieved this by providing global, everyday investors access to early-stage opportunities alongside VCs and Angel investors. Further powering the platform are the upcoming securities exchanges in Malta and Dubai, encouraging faster liquidity in the market for security token offerings.

For more information visit www.tokenmarket.net .

