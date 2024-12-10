Tokenise Launches Revolutionary Asset Tokenization Service for Businesses

Tokenise as a Service (Taas) will help businesses unlock a multi-trillion-dollar digital asset market

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VERO Labs, owner of the Tokenise Stock Exchange (Tokenise), Brokerage and Central Securities Depository, announces the launch of Tokenise as a Service — the first private-label business solution for digital asset issuance, brokerage, compliance, and secondary market trading.

Powered by Tokenise's proprietary technology, the new service enables businesses to raise capital through community participation and trade in novel asset classes. It allows businesses to maintain control of the process throughout — all within a global regulatory framework.

"Businesses need reliable tokenization tools to unlock new investor communities and stay competitive. We've developed category-leading technologies that will set the standard for the digital asset industry," said Farbod Sadeghian, CEO of TaaS. "VERO's social network has built an incredible reputation with millions of users, and I'm excited to work with such a progressive, forward-thinking team to launch our first business offering under the Tokenise brand," he added.

Despite the enormous potential of the multi-trillion-dollar digital asset market, it remains largely untapped — with just ≈.03% of the total estimated market size currently liquid. This presents a significant opportunity for new tools and platforms to reshape existing financial systems, and TaaS aims to help businesses access the enormous potential of this previously-untapped market.

Tokenise as a Service (TaaS):

Key Features Include:

Licensed Brokerage as a Service: Simplifies client onboarding, helps maintain compliance, and seamlessly manages transactions.

Simplifies client onboarding, helps maintain compliance, and seamlessly manages transactions. Compliance: Ensures the highest standards of compliance — equipping clients to meet international and regional requirements.

Ensures the highest standards of compliance — equipping clients to meet international and regional requirements. Token issuance: Empowers businesses to easily create and launch secure, compliant digital assets on multiple blockchain networks.

Empowers businesses to easily create and launch secure, compliant digital assets on multiple blockchain networks. Token management & distribution: Provides a complete framework for managing and distributing tokens post-issuance — allowing for efficient, secure asset administration.

Provides a complete framework for managing and distributing tokens post-issuance — allowing for efficient, secure asset administration. Secondary market trading platform: Provides a secure, private-label trading environment for security and real world asset (RWA) tokens — supporting the entire trading lifecycle.

About VERO

VERO Labs develops technologies to empower creators — including artists, sports franchises, IP owners, and brands — to share and build value directly with their fan communities. The company owns and operates the ad-free social network VERO™, record label VERO Music™, the Tokenise Stock Exchange, and Tokenise as a Service.

Media Contact:

Morgan Borer

blaircommunications@vero.co