Token Metrics launches 14 AI cryptocurrency indices

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Token Metrics launches 14 cryptocurrency indices that leverage artificial intelligence to build winning crypto investment portfolios. Token Metrics helps crypto investors find profitable investment opportunities with ease while filtering out scams.

With the government response to Covid-19 combined with people's desire to find other sources of income, interest in crypto is rising. Even before the flood of recently printed money, the World Economic Forum predicts that in 2027, 10% of the world's GDP, or about $9 trillion will be in tokenized assets.

Therefore, people want to get involved in crypto.

Similar to what Vanguard did to Index Funds and ETFs, Token Metrics wants to do for crypto investors by building the future of decentralized finance.

We're excited to be launching one of our most requested features, crypto rating indices. These are model portfolios built using our machine learning technology that simplify and bring quality investing and trading to all crypto investors and traders.

– Ian Balina, Founder and CEO of Token Metrics

The Token Metrics indices allow crypto investors and traders to harness machine learning technology's power in a simplified way. The indices take the analysis provided by Token Metrics proprietary artificial intelligence technology and display it in a more actionable way.

It doesn't matter if you are a short-term trader or a long-term HODLer, there is an index for you that provides simple and clear investment guidance.

Each index provides an easy to follow investment guide that clearly shows all rebalancing transactions and allows for concise performance tracking. With the Token Metrics indices, the information to build your winning crypto portfolio is just one click away.

Follow 14 crypto indices with specified rebalancing periods and see how they perform versus bitcoin:

Price Predictions (Top gainers based on AI)

Technical Analysis (Based on 22 TA indicators)

Fundamentals (Based on 25 fundamental metrics)

Technology (Based on 23 tech and code metrics)

And many more

Visit tokenmetrics.com to start using the indices.

About Token Metrics Inc:

Token Metrics, Inc provides AI-based cryptocurrency ratings and price predictions. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the company specializes in delivering cryptocurrency investment research to crypto investors using professional analysts, analytics, and artificial intelligence. Token Metrics has a diverse set of customers, from crypto fund managers to passive investors, in more than 50 countries.

