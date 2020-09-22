Together Financial Services Implements Digilytics™ RevEl: A Ground-Breaking AI Technology Product to Streamline its Loan Origination Process

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digilytics AI today announced that Together Financial Services, a specialist mortgage and secured loan provider, delivering common-sense decisions for business and personal customers, has implemented Digilytics™ RevEl, a software product leveraging ground-breaking Artificial Intelligence technology, for their loan origination process.

Digilytics™ RevEl is a first of its kind product revolutionizing loan origination in the UK secured lending industry. The product is especially suited for lenders relying on intermediary-led distribution. It delivers significant productivity improvement and efficiency benefits using cutting edge AI technology- combining Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning.

"I am pleased, that with Digilytics™ RevEl, Together Money has broken new ground in its use of the latest technology. We have developed a great partnership to improve the origination process efficiency for our products with the objective of increasing the overall throughput and reducing our Time to Fund. This includes an AI-enabled Document Processing Electronic File which our Underwriters can use easily. The solution developed by them has the potential to improve the customer, intermediary, and colleague experience in addition to improving internal efficiency. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with this innovative AI and analytics company," said Simon Carter, IT Director, Together Money.

About Digilytics™ RevEl

Digilytics™ RevEl is a first of its kind, easy-to-use AI product for revenue growth. It is built on advanced AI technology, and radically improves the loan origination experience. Digilytics™ RevEl for financial services reduces time to offer for mortgage lenders. The product can be launched from an existing loan origination system, with bulk document upload and document classification into configured file structure. This reduces nonvalue adding manual tasks, augments decision making by providing granular visibility.

Digilytics™ RevEl has the capability to extract data from the document and map it onto relevant fields of Loan Origination System, perform data validation and annotation checks on the documents. Digilytics™

RevEl reduces the cost of origination and time to fund and improves intermediary/customer/colleague experience.

About Together Financial Services

Established in 1974, Together is a specialist lender, offering short-term finance, auction finance, personal, commercial, and buy-to-let mortgages, and secured loans. They provide finance to a wide variety of customers, such as homebuyers, investors, property professionals, landlords, and small businesses, and work with a vast network of intermediaries, including brokers, accountants, solicitors, banks and financial advisers to provide their clients with the finance they need.

About Digilytics AI

Founded by Arindom Basu, the leadership of Digilytics is deeply rooted in leveraging disruptive technology to drive profitable business growth. With over 50 years of combined experience in technology-enabled change, the Digilytics leadership is focused on building a values-first firm that will stand the test of time. The leadership strongly believes in the ethos of enabling intelligence across the organization. Digilytics is headquartered in London and services lenders across the globe.

Digilytics AI recently won the Diversity in Finance Award for Product of the Year Category 2020, and are also shortlisted for the Mortgage Technology Provider of the Year, 2020 and the Fintech Champion of the year, Women in AI 2020.

