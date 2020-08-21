Tobii Welcomes Magdalena Rodell Andersson, New CFO of Tobii Group

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii AB (publ) has appointed Magdalena Rodell Andersson as its new CFO and a member of Tobii's group management team. Magdalena has extensive experience, having served in CFO and interim CEO roles at both large and small entrepreneurial companies across a range of industries.

"Magdalena is a fantastic addition to the Tobii team, and we look forward to working closely together. She brings a wealth of experience in both the finance field as well as in general management and business operations development from many fields, which we will leverage to further improve our business", said Henrik Eskilsson, CEO of Tobii Group.

Magdalena's most recent position is as CFO at OKQ8 Scandinavia. Before this, she was CFO (and interim CEO) for Platasjen and CFO (and interim CEO) at Filippa K. Magdalena will start in her new role in January 2021, and will succeed Johan Wilsby who will leave Tobii in September this year. In the interim period, Linda Tybring, currently CFO of the division Tobii Dynavox, will assume the role as CFO for Tobii Group.





The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on August 21, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

