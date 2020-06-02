Tobii Pro Glasses 3 - Groundbreaking Wearable Eye Tracker to Analyze Human Behavior

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii Pro, the global leader in eye tracking research solutions, today launched Tobii Pro Glasses 3 - its next-generation of wearable eye tracker built for measuring attention in any real-world scenario. Users can now get unbiased insights into human behavior more easily. For businesses, this means more informed decisions on design and marketing investments and a deeper understanding of the workplace for improved productivity and safety. For scientific researchers, Tobii Pro Glasses 3 will lead to new discoveries and increased data confidence.

Featuring Tobii's ground-breaking and proprietary eye tracking technology, Tobii Pro Glasses 3 integrates cameras and illuminators inside the glass itself enabling the unique combination of outstanding eye tracking performance in dynamic environments with a sleek and unobtrusive design. This is combined with an improved wide-angle scene camera capturing much more of the surrounding environment. Together with Tobii Pro's software and services, Pro Glasses 3 represents the most capable and most advanced wearable eye tracking solution available for critical real-world research.

Tobii Pro Glasses 3 collects eye tracking data on the wearer's visual attention pattern and records a video of the surrounding environment with sound. When the data is analyzed, users can draw conclusions on what drives behaviors and decision making. For the wearer, the sophisticated eye tracking technology in Pro Glasses 3 is virtually invisible. The experience is exactly like putting on and wearing a standard pair of eyeglasses.

"For the last ten years our scientific and commercial customers have utilized our wearable eye trackers in their quest to understand the why behind human behavior. Tobii Pro Glasses 3 is our flagship product and with the new revolutionary design and tech innovations we are making it easier than ever to study behavior in real contexts", said Tom Englund, Division CEO, Tobii Pro.

"The scene camera's increased field of view in Tobii Pro Glasses 3 makes a major difference when conducting wayfinding research, especially in an outdoor environment where, with a narrower field of view, we would lose track of the gaze data. I am also pleased to see how well the calibration worked, both at dusk and in sunlight, something of major importance to maintain the calibration between different levels of illumination. The design of Pro Glasses 3 is very comfortable, making them unobtrusive to wear which is an important factor to collect unbiased insights", says Professor Barbara Chaparro, who leads the Research in User eXperience Lab at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Building on the experience from the wide usage of its predecessors, technical features and benefits of Tobii Pro Glasses 3 include:

Integration of four, extremely small, eye cameras and 16 illuminators into the lenses which provides a unique combination of improved eye tracking performance and no obstruction from the wearer's field of view. Wide-angle scene camera which captures much more of the surrounding environment. App controller capable of running on Android and Windows devices allows for wireless control of recordings which provides ease of use and flexibility. Eye tracking data is collected at 50 or 100 hertz and slippage compensation technology enables consistent eye tracking data throughout recordings, even if the glasses move on the user's head, or are taken off and on. Accessory kit including add-on IR blocking safety lenses support research in outdoor/bright environments as well as situations requiring eye protection. New slim and more robust design allows Tobii Pro Glasses 3 to be worn under personal protective equipment (PPE) such as helmets and headgear, which facilitates a wide range of occupational and research settings.

Sample application areas:

Scientific researchers get a unique vantage point into human behavior and a deeper understanding of a person's cognitive process. They make it possible to take research out of the lab and into the real world within endless research areas such as interface interactions on new technologies, social interactions, traffic safety and more.

Consumer insight professionals and UX researchers can visualize and measure the true customer experience in any scenario. They can gain insights on for example which package design will catch the most attention and convert to purchase? Which point of sales materials get noticed and what gets ignored? How do I design a car dashboard to be the most intuitive while keeping the driver's eyes on the road?

Operational managers, team leads, and operators can see each other's reality from a first-person perspective. For example, the eye tracking videos generated are an ideal input to a manufacturing plant's ongoing work to continuously improve their operations, increase productivity and upskill their staff. Tobii Pro Glasses 3 can help businesses understand important operational details, offering vital insights into what the best visual strategy is for worker safety and productivity, or whether standard procedures are being followed consistently.

