Tobii informs the market of supply chain disruptions

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii AB (publ) today announces that one of its divisions, Tobii Dynavox, is expecting a delay in deliveries of some of its products. This is driven by supply chain disruptions caused by the current pandemic, coupled with high demand for the new I-Series product. The delay is estimated to result in a deferral of revenue of SEK 40-80m primarily from the second to the third quarter of 2021. The impact on full-year group earnings is expected to be immaterial.

The global disruptions in supply of primarily LCD panels caused by the pandemic, coupled with high demand for the I-Series product range is expected to create a temporary shortage of supply for Tobii Dynavox. Although customer delivery times are expected to be longer, the impact on order intake is likely to be limited.

Tobii Dynavox is working closely with its suppliers, customers, and partners to mitigate the situation. Customers affected by this will to the largest extent possible be offered alternative products from Tobii Dynavox while waiting for their I-Series shipment.

Based on currently available information, the delay is estimated to result in a deferral of revenue in the range of SEK 40-80m, from primarily the second to the third quarter 2021.

