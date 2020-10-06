Tobii Dynavox and Google collaborate to make technology more accessible

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii Dynavox, the global leader in assistive technology for communication, today announced a new collaboration with Google to integrate Google Assistant into their communication devices via the software Snap Core First. For people with disabilities, this partnership enables easy access to Google Assistant and all its functionalities such as smart home control and enjoying entertainment. The integration is the first part of a collaboration between the two companies to develop solutions that enable greater access to technology and information for their users.

As a first step in this new collaboration, Google Assistant is now integrated in Tobii Dynavox's communication software Snap Core First, which supports people with disabilities such as Cerebral Palsy, Autism and ALS with a means to communicate. Any Tobii Dynavox device comes with Google Assistant, making it possible for users to experience all the amazing helpfulness of Google to get things done, that can be accessed via eye gaze, touch or scanning switches.

With Tobii Dynavox's and Google Assistant's deep integration, the user can now more easily and quickly control compatible smart home devices, such as turning off the lights or TV, ask questions on specific topics or access entertainment.

"I love using my Google Nest Mini to control my home environment, access all kinds of information and to play my music. The integration into Snap Core First makes it so easy for me and it is the best home assistant I have ever used," said Becky Tyler, an avid gamer and YouTuber with cerebral palsy.

"Our mission is to empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. It includes the possibility to communicate, control your surrounding environment and receive the same access to education and information as anyone else. Therefore, we are extremely pleased to enter this partnership with Google and jointly develop technologies that are more accessible to everyone," said Fredrik Ruben, CEO of Tobii Dynavox.

Google is also integrating Tobii Dynavox's library of Picture Communication Symbols (PCS®) in Action Blocks, which makes it possible for people with a cognitive disability to access Google Assistant on their Android phones or tablets through customizable buttons on the home screen. By including PCS symbols for the customizable buttons, the interface will become more familiar for the millions of students and adults using Tobii Dynavox's PCS symbols to communicate.

Just in the past year, Tobii Dynavox has taken some significant steps in developing solutions for its users to become as independent as possible. This includes the development of the access software Computer Control, integration of outdoor eye tracking and a whole new suite of accessible apps such as Android Messages, Google Calendar and Google Translate.

