Tobii carries out a directed issue of 4,958,678 ordinary shares and raises approximately SEK 300 million

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii AB ("Tobii" or "the Company") has, in accordance with the Company's press release published earlier today and based on the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting held on May 18, 2021, resolved to carry out a directed share issue of 4,958,678 ordinary shares at a subscription price of SEK 60.50 per ordinary share through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure (the "Share Issue"). The Share Issue amounts to approximately SEK 300 million before transaction costs. The Share Issue was directed to Swedish and international institutional investors and was several times oversubscribed. As a result, the Company resolved to increase the Share Issue from SEK 250 million to SEK 300 million. The subscription price corresponds to a discount of approximately 3.3 percent compared with the closing price for the ordinary share on Nasdaq Stockholm on October 28, 2021.

The proceeds from the Share Issue will be used to finance the acquisition of Phasya which was announced on August 5, 2021, to finance the acquisition of Acapela Group which the Company announced earlier today and to strengthen the balance sheet in both Tobii and Tobii Dynavox in connection with the separate listing of Tobii Dynavox and thereby create headroom for further acquisitions and investments.

The Board of Directors of Tobii notes that there has been a great interest in participating in the Share Issue and that the Share Issue was strongly oversubscribed by new and existing institutional investors shortly after the initiation of the bookbuilding procedure. Investors in the Share Issue include FCG Fonder, Handelsbanken Fonder, Lannebo Fonder, Prioritet Finans and Swedbank.

The Board of Directors of Tobii has carefully considered alternative sources of financing, including the conditions for carrying out a rights issue instead of a directed share issue, and the Board of Directors consider it to be in the Company's and its shareholders' best interest to carry out the now planned Share Issue. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to ensure the most time- and cost-effective financing in light of both the recently announced acquisition and the ongoing separate listing process of Tobii Dynavox. As the subscription price in the Share Issue is determined through the Bookbuilding procedure, it is the Board's assessment that the subscription price is set in accordance with market practice.

"The acquisitions of both Phasya and Acapela add strategically important technologies and competencies to Tobii's and Tobii Dynavox's continued journey. Thanks to this share issue, we ensure optimised balance sheets in both Tobii and Tobii Dynavox that enable continued forward-looking growth initiatives. We are very pleased to see such great interest from both new and existing institutional investors and look forward to continue building two strong and fast-growing companies together.", Says Henrik Eskilsson, board member and CEO of Tobii.

After the registration of the Share Issue with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the total number of shares in the Company will amount to 105,659,201. The Share Issue entails a dilution of approximately 4.7 percent of the number of shares and votes in the Company, based on the total number of shares in Tobii after the Share Issue. The share capital will increase by approximately SEK 35,984.80 from approximately SEK 730,777.03 to approximately SEK 766,761.83.

