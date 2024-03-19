Tobias Menne Joins Greeneye Technology's Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greeneye Technology, the pioneer of AI-enabled precision spraying technology that is proven to improve weed management and reduce herbicide use in farming, has appointed Tobias Menne to its advisory board.

Tobias Menne

Menne brings with him more than two decades of experience in developing and scaling agtech products and businesses for leading companies including Bosch BASF Smart Farming (now One Smart Spray), xarvio Digital Farming Solutions, and Bayer. He will leverage his considerable experience to expand Greeneye's network of strategic partnerships with machinery, crop-protection and trait companies, and to scale-up the business through product and technology innovation and expansion into new territories.

Menne's career includes four years as Global Head of Digital Farming for Bayer, where he was responsible for leading the company's innovation strategy, working with universities, incubators, start-ups and industry-leading companies to bring the most innovative and cutting-edge agtech solutions into the Bayer portfolio. Under his direction, the company also built from scratch xarvio Digital Farming Solutions – at the time, the most popular digital farming product on the market with 1.4 million users globally.

In 2018, Menne led the acquisition of xarvio Digital Farming Solutions by BASF and joined the Global Executive Leadership Team of BASF's Agricultural Solutions Division. Between 2019 and 2022, he also served as Non-Executive Chairman for the Bosch BASF Smart Farming joint venture (now One Smart Spray).

Speaking about his appointment, Menne comments: "Smart spraying technology is proven to unlock significant value for growers through improved weed management, simplified logistics, and increased yields. It is also a unique enabler of new business models for key stakeholders in the industry. I firmly believe Greeneye is uniquely positioned to lead this market with its proprietary technology, agronomic value to growers, and its G2M strategy."

The first company to launch a commercially available precision spraying system in the U.S., Greeneye is transforming the way farmers manage weed control with its unique retrofit solution which can be installed on any brand or size of sprayer. Menne's appointment comes at a strategically important time for the company as it looks to increase its lead in the U.S. by launching into new states and expanding the system's capabilities to include new crops and inputs.

Nadav Bocher, CEO, Greeneye Technology, says: "We are extremely pleased to announce the appointment of Tobias to our advisory board. His extensive experience of business management, scaling breakthrough agricultural technologies, and developing strategic partnerships perfectly aligns with our ambitious growth plans. With Tobias as a member of our team, we believe we are now several steps closer to unlocking the full potential of precision spraying for more farmers in the U.S. and, ultimately, globally."

About Greeneye Technology

Greeneye Technology was founded in 2017 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Its mission is to develop alternative and sustainable solutions to current crop protection practices that meet the growing global demand for food production, while also increasing productivity and profitability for farmers. The company is pioneering the use of precision spraying technology by harnessing AI and deep machine learning to enable intelligent, real-time decisions in the field that are proven to reduce chemical use by 87% on average. Greeneye has a multidisciplinary team with expertise in computer vision, AI, agronomy, mechanical engineering, and business. In November 2021, the company closed a $22m funding round led by international venture capital firm JVP, KDT and including investment from agriculture industry leaders, Syngenta and AGCO. In April 2022, it announced the commercial launch of its technology in North America, signalling a major milestone in unlocking mainstream adoption of precision spraying by overcoming previous barriers of efficacy, speed of delivery, and cost.

For more information, see: www.greeneye.ag

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366286/Tobias_Menne.jpg