TO THE NEW moves into a larger office space in Singapore to accommodate continued growth

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TO THE NEW, a digital technology services company headquartered in Singapore, is excited to move to a new, larger office space in Singapore. The new facility will provide the company with much-needed space to accommodate its continued business growth with a provision for further expansion.

Deepak Mittal, CEO and Co-founder of TO THE NEW

TO THE NEW has moved to Asia Square at Marina View, located at the heart of Singapore's central business district. The new office reflects the culture of learning, creativity, openness, and innovation at TO THE NEW. The office facility is strategically positioned in Singapore's booming CBD and is in one of Asia's greenest buildings. It features technology-enabled, light, and airy rooms & stations and the city's largest solar panel.

"This move represents another significant milestone in our growth journey," commented Deepak Mittal, CEO and Co-founder of TO THE NEW. We are committed to providing our 'Newers' with a better workspace environment. This new office space better accommodates our growing team in Singapore and enables us to continue to provide industry-leading services to our global clients. The additional space will also help drive innovation and enhance productivity amongst 'Newers'."

TO THE NEW will leverage its new office space to strengthen and service its existing offerings, expand into new markets and categories, and provide enhanced operational efficiencies to its central function units.

The new office address for TO THE NEW's headquarters will be:

12 Marina View, Asia Square Tower 2, #11-01, Singapore - 018961

About TO THE NEW

TO THE NEW is a digital technology services company that provides product engineering, Cloud, and FinOps services to enterprises, SaaS, and consumer tech companies.

TO THE NEW is recognized by global analyst firms like Gartner, Forrester, Everest, ISG, and Zinnov for its capabilities in Digital Engineering, Cloud, OTT, and Data & Analytics. The company leverages its deep partnership with all leading hyperscalers like AWS (Premier Partner), Azure, and GCP to provide end-to-end Cloud professional and managed services to its customers.

CloudKeeper by TO THE NEW, an AWS FinOps solution, is ranked as a leader in the G2 grid for Cloud Cost Management. CloudKeeper provides guaranteed savings, software, services & support to its customers, all bundled into one solution!

Founded in 2008, TO THE NEW is one of the fastest-growing companies with a growth rate of over 60% since 2017. The company's passionate team of 2000+ 'Newers' is spread across its headquarters in Singapore and delivery centers in Delhi, Dehradun, Dubai, NYC, and Sydney. TO THE NEW is a 7-times winner of the prestigious Great Place to Work award. The company has also been recognized as one of India's Top 100 Companies to Work For, and is among the Top 50 IT Workplaces in India.

