To share happiness and wishes, OPPO celebrates Eid al-Fitr with customers at its service centers.

OPPO has always believed that service goes beyond technical operations, the sincere solicitude of users is the ultimate target to pursue. As part of the efforts to enhance localization initiatives, OPPO Service Center will continue to carry out various festival promotion while committing to provide unparallel professional services within users' reach.

On the 10th of each month, a special Service Day event has been launched at the OPPO Service Center. All of OPPO users can not only enjoy the maintenance discounts, but also get more practical free services, such as free phone disinfect service, free labor cost, etc. Moreover, all OPPO users can enjoy free cleaning and software upgrade on service day to renew their phones.

During this particular period, people choose to spend more of their time on social media or to interact with each other at a safer distance. OPPO also cares users' safety and puts it in the first place. OPPO Service Centers organize activities and set business hours in strict accordance with government requirements. The staff of the service center are required to wear face mask, check body temperature, clean and disinfect the store every day, and provide hand sanitizers for customers, so that they can prevent the epidemic risk to the greatest extent.

In the upcoming June, the OPPO Service Center plans to upgrade its Service Day event. It is noteworthy that the date of OPPO Service Day will be changed from the original 10th of each month to 10-12th. More importantly, customers can enjoy more discounts on spare parts refresh at a lower price. Let's look forward to the upgraded OPPO Service Day in June!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515150/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515151/image_2.jpg

SOURCE oppo