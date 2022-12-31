BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: on New Year's eve, President Xi Jinping delivered his 2023 New Year Address through China Media Group and the Internet.

Going forward, China will be a country that draws its strength from unity, President Xi Jinping said.

As China is a big country, Xi said it is only natural for different people to have different concerns or hold different views on the same issue. "What matters is that we build consensus through communication and consultation," he said.

"When the 1.4 billion Chinese work with one heart and one mind, and stand in unity with a strong will, no task will be impossible and no difficulty insurmountable," Xi said.

The people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are members of one and the same family, he noted, expressing his hope that the compatriots on both sides of the Strait will work together with a unity of purpose to jointly foster lasting prosperity of the Chinese nation.

"Today's China is a country closely linked with the world. Over the past year, I have hosted quite a few friends, both old and new, in Beijing; I have also traveled abroad to communicate China's propositions to the world," he said.

"Changes unseen in a century are unfolding at a faster pace, and the world is not yet a tranquil place. We cherish peace and development and value friends and partners as we have always done. We stand firm on the right side of history and on the side of human civilization and progress. We work hard to contribute China's wisdom and solutions to the cause of peace and development for all humanity," Xi said.

