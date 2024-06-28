To carry forward Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, build new type of international relations

BEIJING, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. Over the past seven decades, these principles have been widely accepted and recognized by countries across the world, becoming an important norm governing contemporary international relations.

In the wake of the Second World War II, the struggle for national independence and liberation in Asia, Africa and Latin America surged. Newly independent countries longed for equality in international relations. Under such a historical background, the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence emerged.

Seven decades ago, Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai put forth in full the five principles for the first time -- mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, mutual non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence.

The enunciation of these principles was a groundbreaking and epoch-making achievement in the history of international relations and a significant contribution to the building of a new type of just and equitable international relations.

The core of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence is that there is sovereign equality among all countries and that no country should monopolize international affairs. These principles conform to the international community's common expectation of building fairer and more equitable international political and economic orders, and offer a powerful intellectual tool for developing countries to uphold their sovereignty and independence.

Rejecting the law of the jungle by which the strong bullies the weak, they embody the notions of equality, peace, and mutual benefit, which are central to the new model of international relations.

They serve not only as guiding principles for the resolution of disputes between countries, but also as a guideline for normal development of bilateral relations between countries whose disputes cannot immediately be resolved.

Amid international volatility, the international relation system is facing obviously increasing risks and challenges, which makes it more necessary for the international community to uphold and carry forward the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence.

Chinese President Xi Jinping remarked that in the new era today, the spirit of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, instead of being outdated, remains as relevant as ever; its significance, rather than diminishing, remains as important as ever; and its role, rather than being weakened, has continued to grow.

In the face of severe challenges, the international community should inherit and carry forward the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, uphold sovereign equality, respect each other's core interests and major concerns, and respect the right of all countries to independently choose their social systems and development paths.

All countries should follow the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, champion universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and jointly uphold an open world economy.

Over the past 70 years, China has been adhering to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence in pursuing friendship and cooperation with other countries, making important contributions to promoting world peace and human progress.

Since the founding of New China, the country has pursued an independent foreign policy of peace and adhered to the path of peaceful development. Among the major countries, China has the best peace and security record.

China is committed to making as many friends as possible and building a global network of partnerships while upholding the principle of non-alignment. As the depth and width of China's opening up continue expanding, the country is advancing Chinese modernization on all fronts with high-quality development. China's new development will bring more new opportunities to all relevant parties.

Since the new era, China has proposed a series of important visions and initiatives, such as building a new type of international relations, building a community with a shared future for mankind, the Belt and Road Initiative, the common value of humanity, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, imbuing the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence with the spirit of the times.

China is leading the international community in promoting equality, mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation. It is working together with all parties to build an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. China is contributing its solutions and strength to promoting global governance and tackling the challenges of human development.

As the country that proposed the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, China will work with all parties to firmly observe them, build a new type of international relations, and inject stability and positive energy into the volatile world.