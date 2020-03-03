TMR Predicts Strong Forecast for the Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, High-precision Electronic Wafers to Drive Valuation to US$ 9 Billion by 2027

Chemical mechanical planarization market is likely to grow at 8.0% CAGR during 2019-2027

Chemical mechanical planarization finds robust application in ultra-flat surface processing in the semiconductor industry

Rising demand for semi-conductor applications, and rise in manufacturing in the chemical industry likely to drive valuation to $9 bn by 2027 end, rising from US$5 bn in 2019

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to TMR study, the chemical mechanical planarization market is likely to grow, thanks to standardisation achieved in key applications like semiconductors. Additionally, the demand for high-performance devices with low-costs, and low power consumption will likely continue this growth over the forecast period. The advancements in technologies like 3D NAND, and 3D device integration with architecture like FinFET will likely enable transition from planar to 3D device integration for memory, and logic chips.

According to TMR analysts, "The high-quality slurries promise a new wave of incremental opportunities in the chemical mechanical planarization market. The slurries are widely used for aiding the complex-front end memory device integrations. The increase in manufacturing capacities for aiding CMP pads is the need of the hour to achieve high removal rate, and reduce defects."

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19007

Key Growth Drivers in the Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market:

Growing demand for printed circuit boards remains a key driver for growth in the chemical mechanical planarization market. The rising demand for desktops, laptops, camcorders, microphones, entertainment systems, and home appliances will be key to generate growth for players in the chemical mechanical planarization market during the forecast period.

Automobiles also remain a promising arena for growth for players in the chemical mechanical planarization market. The growth of electric vehicles on the horizons remains a promising opportunity for players in the chemical mechanical planarization market. The automobile electronics also promise several new opportunities, thanks to their advanced feature like automation in driving, advanced infotainment systems on board, among others.

The demand for semiconductor devices is primarily driven by mobile devices, personal computers, high performance computing, and artificial intelligence. In recent years, there has been a significant shift in this demand from PCs and MIDs in IC devices. Consumer-based demand remains a key driver for growing demand for MIDs, or mobiles. On the other hand, demand for personal computers has largely been taken over by the enterprise-based demand.

The rising demand for chips, and AI will create significant opportunities for growth in the chemical mechanical planarization market during the forecast period. The growth of semiconductor application in this area remains the most lucrative opportunity for growth.

Explore a report with detailed research, incisive insights, and in-depth country levels estimations. Gain business intelligence on global chemical mechanical planarization Market Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market (Equipment: Polishing & Grinding, Slurry Testing [On-line, Lab]; Consumable: Slurry, PAD, PAD Conditioners, Others; Application: Integrated Circuits, Optics, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS & NEMS, Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/chemical-mechanical-planarization-market.html

Key Challenges in the Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market:

Rising demand for low-cost options from manufacturers of semiconductor devices, and other applications remains a key concern for players in the chemical mechanical planarization market. The low-cost mobile devices, and other applications promise to create new opportunities for small players, and new entrants.

Low-priced slurries remain a competitive threat for major players in the chemical mechanical planarization market. Specialization in premium-class variant of slurries remains especially challenging due to high-complexity, and increasing shift towards low cost alternatives.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/19007

Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market: Region-wise Analysis

The chemical mechanical planarization market study will highlights all key regions of the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these, the Asia Pacific region will register highest revenue share with a 40% share of the total market during the forecast period. The growth of semiconductor, and rising demand for electronics remains a promising driver of growth in the region. The rising activity in countries like Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia will open promising opportunities for players in the chemical mechanical planarization. On the other hand, Germany promises to lead growth in Europe region. The country held 25% share of the European region in 2018. Significant growth of microelectronics will increase consumption of chemical mechanical planarization activity during the forecast period.

Chemical mechanical planarization market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players operating in the global chemical mechanical planarization market include DuPont Electronic Solutions, Cabot Microelectronics, and Fujimi Incorporated. Joint ventures, and growth of product portfolios remain key strategies for growth in the chemical mechanical planarization market for major players.

Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market - Segmentation

Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market by Equipment

Polishing & Grinding

Slurry Testing

On-line



Laboratory

Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market by Consumable

Slurry

PAD

PAD Conditioners

Others (Including PVA Brushes and Filters)

Chemical Mechanical Planarization Consumable Market by Application

Integrated Circuits

Optics

Compound Semiconductors

MEMS & NEMS

Others (including VLSI and 3D Membrane Structure)

Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Microalgae-based Products Market - The microalgae-based products market is set to expand at a moderate CAGR of ~5% over the foreseeable future. This can be attributed to the growing popularity of microalgae-based products as a super food, and its increased usage across several sectors, including F&B, animal feed, and personal care, among others.

Antioxidants Market - The global antioxidant market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to a host of driving factors of which, the increasing demand from the food industry to extend the shelf life of meat will remain critical.

N-MDEA Market - The N-MDEA market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period. The ascending demand from the oil & gas sector will play an imperative role in driving the growth of the N-MDEA market in the near future.

Metal Scavenging Agents Market - Among the type segments, silica-based was the prominent segment with more than 60% share of the global metal scavenging agents market in 2018. It is expected to maintain its dominance from 2019 and 2027.

Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market - High-quality slurries are generating incremental opportunities for manufacturers in the chemical mechanical planarization market. These slurries complement the production of complex front-end memory device integrations.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 1-866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research