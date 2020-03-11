TMR Forecasts ~US$ 8.5 Bn Valuation for Nutricosmetics Market, Rising Demand for Natural Products Drives Growth

The nutricosmetics market will grow at 8.5% CAGR during 2019-2027 and will rise to ~US$8.5 Bn valuation in 2027 from its previous valuation of ~US$ 3.8 bn in 2018

Rising awareness about harmful impacts of synthetic products, and rising influence of social media in the market continues to propel growth of natural products

ALBANY, New York, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising popularity of natural nutricosmetics among the elderly population also promises key driver for growth during the forecast period. The growing concern for wellness, and health continues to drive robust innovation in the market with new natural ingredients including seeds, roots, barks, and oils. Additionally, green tea, fruit extracts, and coenzyme Q10 have become commonly used ingredients in the nutricosmetics market.

According to TMR analysts, "The limited awareness about benefits of nutricosmetics is a key reason for limited expansion of the market. The new product innovations, widespread access to social media marketing, and growing consumer preference for natural ingredients promise new avenues for growth in nutricosmetics market."

Download PDF brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=377

Key Findings in the Nutricosmetics Market Study:

The rising awareness about health benefits of nutricosmetics, and increasing participation of women in the workforce will remain key drivers to growth during the forecast period. Countries in Asia Pacific region witness a growing trend towards rising disposable income, and increasing participation of women. Additionally, worsening quality of air, water pollution, and growing concerns about environmental threats like UV radiation also promise robust growth for players in the nutracosmetics market.

region witness a growing trend towards rising disposable income, and increasing participation of women. Additionally, worsening quality of air, water pollution, and growing concerns about environmental threats like UV radiation also promise robust growth for players in the nutracosmetics market. The growing consumer preference towards brands is a major driver for growth in the nutricosmetics market. The growing demand for transparency, and trust in marketing, and key concerns like UV radiation promise new growth opportunities for players in the nutricosmetics market.

The nutricosmetics market also continues to witness a dynamic shift towards small-scale manufacturing, thanks to low-barriers of entry in the market, and growing access to marketing and distribution channels for growth. The rise of e-commerce, and increased price-competitive nature of the market also promises new opportunities for growth for small players in the nutricosmetics market.

Many end-consumer in the nutricosmetics market also tend to be relatively young, and are often open to experimenting with new and untested products. This has led to dramatic shifts in production including sourcing local ingredients for manufacturing, and emergence of non-traditional distribution channels driving further growth for e-commerce.

Products with coenzymes promise more anti-oxidant properties, and cancellation of free radicals for cosmetic treatments. The growth is likely to provide skin against more protection against ultra-violet radiations, and anti-flammatory properties, which is a notable trend driving growth in the nutricosmetics market.

Explore a report with detailed research, incisive insights, and in-depth country levels estimations. Gain business intelligence on global Nutricosmetics Market (Product Type - Supplements (Tablet, Capsule, Powder, and Liquid) and Beauty Beverages/Drinks; Primary Function - Skin Care (Sun Care, Anti-Ageing, Radiance and Glow, and Anti Acne/Pimple), Hair and Nail Care, Weight Management, and Multifunctional; Distribution Channel - Modern Trade, Health and Beauty Stores, Specialty Stores, Pharmacy Stores, and E-commerce) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nutricosmetics-market.html

Nutracosmetics Market: Region-wise Analysis

The growth of nutracosmetics market remains robust in Asia Pacific region. Growing participation of women in the workforce is notable in countries like Malaysia in Asia Pacific. According to recent data from the World Bank, 46% of women actively participate in the workforce in Malaysia. The rising participation of women will likely drive an established pattern of higher disposable income, and significant demand for personal cosmetics witnessed in developed regions. Additionally, rising aging population can also create significant opportunities for growth in the nutricosmetics market.

Nutricosmetics market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study.

Competitive Analysis: Nutricosmetics Market

The nutricosmetics market remains a fragmented and competitive landscape, undergoing an increased competition from small players. The small players in the market continue to witness higher-paced growth in domestic markets. However, large players in the market also witness major opportunities in research and development, thanks to rising demand for new types of organic cosmetics. Some key players in the nutricosmetics market include Cargill Incorporated, E.l.Du Pont De Nemours, Company Nestle S.A.T, The Coca-Cola Company, and L'Oreal SA.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/377

Nutricosmetics Market Segments

Product

Supplements

Tablet



Capsule



Powder



Liquid

Beauty Beverages/Drinks

Primary Function

Skin Care

Sun Care



Anti-Ageing



Radiance and Glow



Anti-Acne/Pimple

Hair and Nail Care

Weight Management

Multifunctional

Distribution Channel

Modern Trade

Health and Beauty Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmacy Stores

E-commerce Textiles

Metal Cans

Decorative Printing

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and Asia Pacific

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Consumer Goods and Services Industry:

Cosmetics and Toiletries Market – The global cosmetics and toiletries market has been experiencing a considerable demand in recent years because of the growing consumer awareness about personal hygiene. Growing skin and dermatology problems too have created ample business opportunities for the development of the global market for cosmetics and toiletries.

Halal Cosmetics Market – Growing consciousness among the consumers regarding the usage of ingredients in cosmetic products are resulting to the increase in halal cosmetics products. Increasing number of Muslim population and preference towards consumption of beauty products is considered to be a major driver for the global halal cosmetics market.

Vegan Cosmetics Market – The global market for vegan cosmetics is expected to achieve promising growth in the coming years of the forecast period with the growing trend of veganism among global population. In majority of the cases organic and plant-based ingredients are the key components of such vegan cosmetic products. These products include elements such as vitamins, collage, minerals, gelatin, honey, and antioxidants among others.

Herbal Cosmetics Market – Rise in standard of living of consumers and boom in the e-commerce industry are increasing the reach of herbal cosmetics to the customers. Demand for herbal products is increasing at a rapid across the world.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

TMR Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research