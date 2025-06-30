TMG Automotive and Haartz Corporation to Invest in U.S. Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina for Automotive Interior Surface Materials

GUIMARÃES, Portugal and ACTON, Mass., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TMG Automotive of Guimarães, PT and Haartz Corporation of Acton, MA announce their joint venture TMG & Haartz Solutions (www.tmghaartzsolutions.com) and investment in a new manufacturing site for automotive surface materials. Strategically located in Bostic, NC, the facility will occupy the sustainably renovated former Milliken Golden Valley plant and will consist of nearly 300,000 square feet of world-class synthetic leather manufacturing space. Focused on the localized supply of surface materials for seat covers, instrument panels, door pillars, and shift gear boots, the joint venture will serve customers across the Americas with a combined automotive industry experience of more than 150 years.

"TMG is pleased to formally announce the next phase of a longstanding and successful partnership with The Haartz Corporation: the joint establishment of a new manufacturing facility in the United States," said Jose-Antonio Texeira, Co-CEO of TMG Automotive.

"This strategic decision is the result of a deep-rooted relationship built on mutual trust, aligned values, and a shared commitment to excellence in the automotive sector. Both companies have consistently demonstrated a strong understanding of the industry's evolving demands and a dedication to delivering superior value to customers worldwide.

The selection of the state of North Carolina as the location for this new facility reflects a careful and thorough evaluation of the conditions necessary to support sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and proximity to key markets. This investment will not only enhance our capacity to serve the North American automotive industry, but also reinforce our global supply chain and innovation capabilities.

We are confident that this initiative will generate long-term benefits for our organizations, our employees, and the local communities in which we operate. It marks a significant step forward in our joint pursuit of industrial excellence and customer satisfaction."

"Haartz is delighted to announce our joint effort with TMG, a strategic continuation of the great collaboration between our two companies," said John Millea, President of The Haartz Corporation.

"Bringing a passion for innovation, creativity, and sustainable growth to North Carolina provides all of us with a great sense of excitement and optimism for the future.

Haartz and TMG Automotive both know what it takes to support the automotive industry; our track records speak for themselves. Whether separately or together, our two companies have shown a willingness to tackle and solve the most complex of challenges. Adding Synthetic Leather capabilities in this region will expand our product offerings for customers in the Americas.

TMG & Haartz Solutions is truly looking forward to engaging with the local community to bring a first-class manufacturing operation to a fantastic location in the Southeastern US."

TMG & Haartz Solutions unites the strengths of two family-owned leaders built on a shared legacy of innovation and over a century of high-performance materials expertise. By combining global experience with regional agility, TMG & Haartz Solutions seeks to deliver premium service while reducing the environmental impact of a global supply chain. Each and every product reflects a commitment to precision, local stewardship, and a lighter footprint—driving the next generation of automotive design.

TMG & Haartz Solutions: Driven by Performance. Local by Choice.

For more information, visit www.tmghaartzsolutions.com

TMG Automotive (TMG), a business unit of the TMG Group, is a world leader in automotive interior surface materials, notably synthetic leathers. The company's headquarters is based in Portugal, São Cosme do Vale (V.N. Famalicão) and European operations are based in Guimarães and São Cosme do Vale (V.N. Famalicão), with an office in Shanghai. The company is also part of the HaMinGi joint venture of Ningbo, China alongside Haartz Corporation and Minth Group. First supplying materials to the automotive industry in 1971 and today accounting for more than 100 published patents, the company has established itself as a world leader in sustainable manufacturing, now employing over 750 people worldwide. For more information visit www.tmgautomotive.pt

The Haartz Corporation (Haartz) is a world leader in highly engineered and uniquely designed convertible toppings and interior surface materials. The company's world headquarters and North American manufacturing operations are located in Acton, Massachusetts, with additional manufacturing in Mannheim, Germany. The company also is part of HaMinGi - Ningbo, China, having joined with TMG Automotive and Minth Group in 2020. Beyond these manufacturing locations, Haartz maintains offices in Detroit, Munich, Tokyo, and Irapuato, Mexico. Employing over 400 people worldwide, Haartz has been a trusted automotive supplier since 1907, and continues to be privately owned and operated by the Haartz family. For more information, visit www.haartz.com.

