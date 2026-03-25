TIXR APPOINTS WAYNE GRIERSON AS MANAGING DIRECTOR, UK AND EMEA AS COMPANY ACCELERATES INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION

Former Motorsport Events CEO and StubHub International COO to Lead Cross-border Expansion Across Music, Sports, and Live Entertainment.

LONDON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tixr, a global technology leader modernizing ticketing and live event commerce, has appointed Wayne Grierson as Managing Director, UK and EMEA. Based in Tixr's London office, Grierson will lead commercial growth and strategic partnerships across the region, helping expand Tixr's presence in one of the world's most active markets for live entertainment and sports.

Wayne Grierson - Managing Director, UK and EMEA at Tixr

Across the UK, Europe, and the broader EMEA region, organizers are increasingly seeking modern alternatives to legacy ticketing—solutions that elevate the fan experience, protect event integrity, and give partners greater control over their brand. Grierson will focus on building a diverse portfolio of event types that mirrors Tixr's US footprint in his new role.

"EMEA is a significant focus for Tixr, and Wayne brings the leadership and commercial discipline to scale our presence across the region," said Robert Davari, CEO of Tixr. "He understands the complexity of marketplace businesses and how to translate regional opportunity into sustained growth. His mandate is to build a business in the UK and EMEA with the same balanced mix we've built in the US, serving venues, music, sports, and top live entertainment brands with a ticketing platform designed for today's expectations."

Tixr has partnered with organizations across the UK, Europe, and the Middle East for several years, supporting a wide range of events—from sports and festivals to cultural conventions and enterprise-led experiences— including Royal Windsor Horse Show (UK), Boxxer (UK), DreamHack (Sweden, UK, US), Dublin Comic Con (Ireland), RuPaul's DragCon (UK, US), Leicestershire County Cricket Club (UK), Dagenham & Redbridge FC (UK), Esports World Cup (Saudi Arabia), and London Irish Rugby Club (UK). Following the opening of its London office in 2023, the company has continued to expand its regional footprint, underscoring growing demand for modern alternatives to legacy ticketing infrastructure.

Grierson previously served as Chief Operating Officer at StubHub International, where he guided operations through a period of strategic growth and expanded fan access to live events outside of the US. Prior to StubHub, Grierson held senior leadership roles at NBCUniversal Media, eBay, Motorsport Network, and Deluxe Entertainment Services Group. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Motorsport Events, where he led overall business operations and growth strategy in live event production and audience engagement.

"After two decades in live events and marketplaces, I've watched ticketing stand still while every other part of commerce evolved," said Grierson. "Tixr is building what this industry needs, which is a modern platform that solves for the complexity promoters and venues face. We've built tools that address scalping, give fans flexibility, and unlock revenue that legacy systems leave behind. That means our partners own their fan relationships and aren't boxed in by rigid ticketing infrastructure. The UK and European market is ready for that shift, and I'm excited to help partners here rethink what's possible."

Grierson's appointment reflects Tixr's commitment to strong regional leadership, empowering teams to execute locally and advance the company's broader international strategy. Grierson's appointment comes as Tixr transitions from building its international foundation to actively scaling across key markets. With dedicated leadership in place, Tixr will continue investing in partnerships and teams across the region, bringing an organizer-first approach to more venues, sports properties, and live entertainment events throughout the UK and EMEA.

About Tixr

Tixr is a global technology leader modernizing ticketing and live event commerce, powering ticketing, merchandise, and ancillary revenue for artists, live event venues, and sports properties. Tixr's award-winning operating system powers 700+ partners globally across sports, music festivals, venues and nightlife, travel, attractions, comedy, fandom conventions, and more in 60 countries. Founded in 2013 in Santa Monica, California, Tixr has evolved past legacy platforms with a reimagined way for fans to shop that feels nothing like traditional ticketing. Processing nearly $1 billion in global transactions through the platform in 2025, Tixr is one of the largest founder-led and controlled ticketing companies in the world, with major capital commitments from top investors, including Dragoneer Investment Group, Verance Capital, and Sony. To learn more about Tixr and to check out upcoming events, please visit Tixr.com and creators.tixr.com.

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