Titomic - Driving Innovation and Securing the Future in FY2025

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Titomic Limited (ASX: TTT), a global leader in advanced additive manufacturing and cold spray technology, is pleased to release its Annual Report for the full-year ended 30 June 2025.

Highlights during FY2025:

Titomic 2025: From Australia to the World | Huntsville HQ, Defense Deals & Global Expansion

Strong Financial Growth : Revenue increased 37% year-on-year to AUD 8.1 million (FY2024: AUD 5.9 million).

: Revenue increased to AUD 8.1 million (FY2024: AUD 5.9 million). Successful Capital Raising : AUD 80 million raised. AUD 30 million October 2024 and AUD 50 million in July 2025 to fund U.S. expansion and global growth.

: AUD 80 million raised. AUD 30 million and AUD 50 million in to fund U.S. expansion and global growth. Strategic plan on track : Strategic U.S. Expansion : In June 2025 , Titomic inaugurated its 59,000 sq. ft. global headquarters and manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Alabama , positioning the Company at the heart of the world's largest defense and aerospace ecosystem. Leadership and Governance Strengthened : Appointment of Retired Lt. Gen. John Frewen AO, DSC to the Board and senior industry executives including Jim Simpson (CEO/Managing Director), Dr. Patti Dare (President, U.S.), Sarah Neeley (COO, U.S.), and Kirk Pysher (SVP Manufacturing, U.S.) . U.S. Strategic Advisory Group Established : Appointments include Lt. Gen (Ret.) Henry "Trey" Obering, John Schumacher , Dr. John Stopher , LTC (Ret.) Rich Choppa , Michael Kirkpatrick , and Chris Myers . Expanded Customer Base : Breakthrough sales to Northrop Grumman, NAVSEA (U.S. Navy), University of North Texas , Université de Limoges, Triton Systems, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Effee, and Hydraulex . Tier 1 Engagements Progressing : Boeing production qualification pathway initiated. Northrop Grumman collaboration on aerospace-grade pressure vessels. Airbus MRO pilots underway with expansion potential to 40+ owned and 400+ affiliate MRO sites. Secured U.S. sourced titanium and refractory metal supply: Signed supply agreements with five U.S. based metal powder companies Innovation Leadership : AR-enabled low-pressure cold spray (D523), prototype cold spray backpack system, and development of mobile/field-deployable solutions. Industry Standards : Co-developer of AMS 7057 aerospace standard and participant in DNV Program for oil & gas cold spray applications.

:

Market and Strategic Outlook:

Pivot to Services and Recurring Revenue : Transition from machine sales to a high-margin service and leasing model, underpinned by powder supply, training, and repair-as-a-service.

: Transition from machine sales to a high-margin service and leasing model, underpinned by powder supply, training, and repair-as-a-service. Favourable Tailwinds : U.S. FY2026 defense budget approval exceeding US$1 trillion . EU defense investments forecast to reach €800 billion by 2030 .

: Funding and Government Support : Secured : €800k Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs (3D PK) grant. In Progress : U.S. Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) loan ( ~US$24m ), U.S. DPA Title III support, SBIR/STTR funding, and Australian National Reconstruction Fund ( A$5m ).

: Growth Roadmap – Targeting US$750M Revenue by 2030 : CY2025 : Demonstrations and validation (Northrop, Airbus MRO, NAVSEA, USACE, DNV, NASA, and NATO/ Ukraine ). Expanding European operations. CY2026–CY2027 : Initial production and rapid expansion across defense, aerospace, oil & gas and MRO roll-out activities. CY2028–CY2029 : Multi-sector penetration and NATO deployments. CY2030 : Scale achieved with – diversified annual revenues from Defense & Aerospace; Oil & Gas/Maritime; MRO/Aviation; Transportation; and Systems, Powder & Leasing.

:

Jim Simpson, CEO & Managing Director, stated:

"FY2025 was a transformational year for Titomic. With our new Huntsville headquarters, strengthened leadership, and record capital raising, we are now positioned as an American-headquartered global leader in cold spray technology. Our pivot to services and recurring revenue, alongside growing Tier 1 prime and government engagements, gives us confidence in our path to US$750 million in annual revenues by 2030.

We are reshaping industrial manufacturing and repair—providing disruptive, non-thermal, mobile, and high-integrity solutions across defense, aerospace, energy, and infrastructure. Titomic is primed to deliver strong shareholder value as we enter FY2026."

Change of Financial Year End:

To better align with U.S. and European operations Titomic will be changing its financial year end from 30 June to 31 December. Practically, Titomic will undertake a full audit of its six-months to 31 December 2025 financial report with the first full year of the new reporting timing commencing on 1 January 2026.

This announcement has been authorized for release by Titomic's Board of Directors.

To watch a video of Jim Simpson, Titomic's CEO & Managing Director, presenting our progress in FY2025 and to interact with any questions please use the link below to our Investor Hub: https://investors.titomic.com/link/yMNpEe

