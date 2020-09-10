Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 22.26 Billion by 2026 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Major factors driving the growth of Titanium Dioxide (TiO2, CAS 13463-67-7) Market size include the increase in demand for paints & coatings due to the expansion of the construction and automotive industries.

The Titanium Dioxide Market report provides comprehensive information on the key players' market and detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

The Titanium Dioxide Market size is expected to grow from USD 14.00 Billion in 2019 to USD 22.26 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Titanium Dioxide (TiO2, CAS 13463-67-7) Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/GENC-Chem-4J29/Titanium_Dioxide_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE TITANIUM DIOXIDE MARKET SIZE

The automotive industry has contributed to market expansion due to technical developments in the sector, coupled with increasing demand for lightweight vehicles. The growing use of lightweight materials for improved protection and fuel efficiency over the forecast period is expected to positively affect the industry. When coated with titanium dioxide, these lightweight materials improve longevity, toughness, strength, and resistance to scratches.

The growing number of residential and non-residential building projects increases the demand for paints & coatings, thus boosting the titanium dioxide market size. The growing demand for anti-corrosive architectural coatings has also raised the market for titanium dioxide in the pigments.

Due to their high stability, photocatalytic properties, and anti-corrosive nature, titanium dioxide particles have wide application scope. They are used as components for articulating hip, knee implants, and in consumer products, such as sunscreens. This widespread application is, in turn, expected to drive the titanium dioxide market size.

Due to growing urbanization and industrialization, there is an increase in demand for energy in developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The growing demand for renewable energy sources is projected to significantly affect the titanium dioxide market size.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/GENC-Chem-4J29/titanium-dioxide

TITANIUM DIOXIDE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest titanium dioxide market share during the forecast period. This dominance of the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the booming commercial and residential construction sector, increased investment in infrastructure development, and the developing chemical industry.

North America is predicted to hold a significant titanium dioxide market share due to strong residential construction growth.

Titanium Dioxide Market By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico , etc.)

(U.S., , , etc.) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Korea, Australia , Indonesia , Taiwan , Thailand , etc.)

( , , , Korea, , , , , etc.) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia , Spain , etc.)

( , UK, , , , , etc.) Middle East & Africa ( Turkey , Saudi Arabia , Iran , Egypt , Nigeria , UAE, Israel , South Africa , etc.)

& ( , , , , , UAE, , , etc.) South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Colombia , Chile , Venezuela , Peru , etc.)

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/GENC-Chem-4J29/Titanium_Dioxide_Market

TITANIUM DIOXIDE MARKET SEGMENTATION

On the basis of process, the global titanium dioxide market is segmented into:

Sulfate Process

Chloride Process.

Based on application, the titanium dioxide market is segmented into:

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Paper.

Key Companies:

Alchemy Heavy Metals (Pvt) Ltd.

Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co., Ltd.

Argex Titanium, Inc.

Bluestar New Chemical Materials Co., Ltd.

CINKARNA Celje, d.d.

CNNC HUAYUAN Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd.

Cosmo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Grupa Azoty S.A.

Guangdong Huiyun Titanium Industry Corporation Limited

Guangxi Jinmao Titanium Co., Ltd.

Henan Billions Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Iluka Resources Ltd.

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha , Ltd.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=GENC-Chem-4J29&lic=single-user

SIMILAR REPORTS

Nano Titanium Dioxide Market

Global Nano Titanium Dioxide Market size was valued at USD 3.4 Billion, and is expected to reach USD 16,682 Million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period.

Growth in investment in research and development, penetration of nano-titanium dioxides in different application industries, and excellent physio-chemical properties are expected to increase the Titanium Dioxide Market size.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-4Y71/nano-titanium-dioxide

Global and United States Titanium Dioxide Inorganic Pigment Market

The global construction industry's growth mainly drives the growth of the titanium dioxide inorganic pigment market. The increasing importance of aesthetics in the packaging industry also supports the growth of the market.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2H349/titanium-dioxide-inorganic-pigment

Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market

The Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market size is expected to grow from USD 4,000.51 Million in 2019 to USD 9,393.07 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.28% during the forecast period.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-5L217/the-global-nanoparticle-titanium-dioxide

Titanium Dioxide Powder Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-16O2102/global-titanium-dioxide-powder

Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0M312/titanium-dioxide-nanomaterials

Titanium Dioxide Photocatalyst Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-1V1039/global-titanium-dioxide-photocatalyst

Titanium Dioxide Rutile Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-5D1916/global-titanium-dioxide-rutile

Chloride Process Titanium Dioxide Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-439/global-chloride-process-titanium-dioxide

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports