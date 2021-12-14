Titan America Cement Plants Earn Industry's Top Environmental Awards

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portland Cement Association (PCA) announced earlier this month that it is honoring Titan America's two plants in the 2021 Energy and Environment Awards program. Pennsuco (PNS) located in Medley, FL, won the Overall Environmental Award and Roanoke Cement Company (RCC) in Troutville, VA was conferred the Environmental Performance Award for initiatives taking place in 2020.

The PCA Awards were judged following submissions from plants across the U.S. and the winners excelled at "researching and developing new and innovative ways to reduce environmental footprint," according to PCA President and CEO, Michael Ireland. The awards will be formally presented during the PCA Spring Meeting held in San Antonio, TX in March 2022.

The two Titan America plants presenting to PCA judges focused on energy reductions and sustainable environmental practices on their grounds. Energy management excellence is a defining attribute for Titan America operations and both plants remain at the pinnacle of U.S. cement makers. Notably, only two American cement plants have been certified to the ISO 50001 standard – Titan America's PNS and RCC.

Other achievements for each plant included:

PNS:

Received U.S. EPA's ENERGY STAR honors for the 14th consecutive year in 2020.

Completed construction of a 30,000 sq. ft. processed engineered fuels facility on its campus.

Earned TRUE Platinum Zero Waste, the highest category of certification obtainable, by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI).

RCC:

Received U.S. EPA's ENERGY STAR honors for the 15th consecutive year in 2020.

Earned TRUE Gold Zero Waste status for documented results in landfill reduction, alternative fuel usage and other initiatives.

As a result of the combined plant efforts, Titan America, LLC was named a 2021 USGBC Regional Leadership Award recipient by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). Recipients were recognized at the USGBC Leadership Awards Ceremony held virtually in June. The awardees stand out as exceptional examples of sustainability leadership.

About Titan America LLC

Titan America LLC (http://www.titanamerica.com) and its family of companies are leading heavy building materials producers in the Eastern United States. Titan America is headquartered in Norfolk, VA and its subsidiary companies produce cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, concrete block, and beneficiated fly ash. Its parent company, Titan Cement International, S.A., (www.titan-cement.com), headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, is a participant of the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, based on companies' commitments to implement universal sustainability principles and to support the UN goals.

