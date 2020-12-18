Tishman Speyer acquires the Carré Saint-Germain in the heart of Paris

The area is one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods in the French capital, renowned for being the centre of the artistic and intellectual life of Paris throughout the 19th and first half of the 20th century. Today, Saint-Germain des Prés continues to offer a lively Parisian environment, with numerous restaurants, cafés, shops, hotels, and prestigious public institutions.

Philippe Joland, Senior Managing Director and President of Tishman Speyer France: "We're very proud of this new acquisition which is our third since the onset of the global pandemic. With this magnificent property we have a unique opportunity to reinvent office space in a way that responds to the new ways of working – while being in the heart of the 'left bank', where such opportunities are very rare."

Tishman Speyer and PSP Investments were advised by Étude Wargny Katz and cabinet De Pardieu Brocas Maffei. Financing advisory was provided by Eastdil Secured and technical consultancy by Arcadis.

AXA IM was advised by Étude Cheuvreux, Knight Frank and Cushman Wakefield. Financing was arranged by Natixis, advised by Étude Allez and cabinet Gide.

