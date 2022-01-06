TISE sets record with 1,111 new listings in 2021

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Stock Exchange (TISE) listed 1,111 securities during 2021, surpassing its previous record of 865 set in 2018.

The new record represents a 33.7% increase on the 831 securities listed during 2020. It takes the total number of listings on TISE to 3,669 at the end of 2021, a rise of 16% year on year.

Cees Vermaas, CEO of TISE, said: "It is fantastic to achieve such significant growth and set a record for the number of new listings on TISE during a year. At the same time, we have enhanced our core bond market proposition whilst ensuring the very highest standards of client service. This has helped to develop and diversify our business proposition and it has established a basis for further international growth in the years to come."

A key development at TISE last year was the introduction of the Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM). Across QIBM in 2021, there were a total of 2,397 new issuances listed, comprising 1,071 entirely new security classes, as well as an additional 1,326 further issues to existing listings. There were 142 securitisation bonds newly listed during 2021, which is more than double the number listed in 2020. TISE remains a leading European venue for listing high yield bonds, with 151 high yield bonds newly listed on TISE last year taking the total number to 386 listed on TISE at the end of December.

Within its equity market, TISE has also built on its position as the second largest market for listed UK Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). There were 15 new UK REITs listed during 2021. There are now 43 UK REITs listed on TISE.

TISE Sustainable, Europe's most comprehensive sustainable market segment, was also launched in 2021 and during the year there was more than £8 billion of new listings on TISE supporting environmental, social and sustainable initiatives.

Mr Vermaas added: "I am absolutely delighted with the progress we have made as a business during the last year and I would like to thank our valued Members for their business and trust in 2021. Also, I thank the TISE team that has been working so hard to achieve the progress we have made. I very much look forward to continue working with our clients, the TISE team and all our stakeholders during 2022 as we focus on sustaining future growth through diversification and scaling up our business."

