TISE launches private markets offering

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Stock Exchange (TISE) has launched a new, innovative service for private companies.

TISE Private Markets provides unlisted companies with access to an integrated set of tailored electronic trading, settlement and registry solutions.

Cees Vermaas, CEO of TISE, said: "I am delighted to launch this highly innovative service for private companies. TISE Private Markets provides companies with a dedicated marketplace through which they can access a seamless service of electronic solutions, including trading, settlement, and registry management. We have conducted significant market research to develop this unique offering which we believe will be a particularly attractive alternative for privately owned SMEs considering means to improve the liquidity of their shares and also attract potential new investors."

TISE continues to operate its public market for bonds and equities as well but has expanded its product and service suite with the addition of the new private markets offering. The key characteristics of TISE Private Markets are:

Company controlled marketplace – Companies have full control of their dedicated market, from approving and onboarding shareholders to scheduling auction events and managing registers;

Bespoke auction model – The auction model, which leverages proven, state-of-the-art trading technology, concentrates liquidity, enhances price discovery and reduces price volatility;

Seamless electronic settlement – Pre-funded orders mitigate counterparty risk and facilitate seamless electronic settlement of cash and shares which don't have to be held in a depository (e.g. CREST);

A solution for pre-emption rights – Existing shareholders of the company have first right of execution in an auction, with approved new shareholders only able to participate in any new surplus;

All-inclusive, annual subscription fee – There is a single annual subscription fee for the service and there are no intermediary charges, transaction fees or other commissions; and

Safe and secure – A cloud-based service from an established market operator within a respected International Finance Centre.

Mr Vermaas said: "TISE Private Markets is a very exciting addition to our portfolio of products and services. It represents a significant milestone in the execution of our strategy to diversify and scale up the business and, delivered during our 25th anniversary year, the launch of TISE Private Markets is a major landmark in both the history and future of the business."

Companies can find out more information and start their journey to joining TISE Private Markets by making an enquiry with TISE via www.tiseprivatemarkets.com.

SOURCE The International Stock Exchange (TISE)